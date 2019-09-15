As Power Solutions Intl (PSIX) Share Price Were Volatile, Gagnon Securities Upped Holding; Voloridge Investment Management Has Increased Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Position by $2.24 Million; Market Value Declined

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Power Solutions Intl Inc (PSIX) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 45,525 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 748,074 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.29M, up from 702,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Power Solutions Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $173.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.6. About 561 shares traded. Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSIX) has 0.00% since September 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 702.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 53,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The institutional investor held 60,960 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61 million, up from 7,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $41.88. About 1.18 million shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 16/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition: Adjustment to Reflect Recently Implemented Two-For-One Stk Split; 09/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Congratulates 2018 ProActive Combine Athletes For Their Commitment To Nutrition, And Peak Sports; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Fun interview with @mcelarier on shorting in today’s environment. She’s finally forgiven me for going long $HLF back in the day; 29/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION SIGNS LA GALAXY’S JONATHAN DOS SANTOS TO A MULTI-YEAR SPORTS NUTRITION SPONSORSHIP; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS PRICING OF $550M AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS PRICING OF $550M OF CONV SR NOTE OFFERING; 30/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 30/05/2018 – Herbalife at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS STRATEGIC NAME CHANGE TO HERBALIFE NUTRITION

Investors sentiment increased to 3 in Q2 2019. Its up 2.00, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 0 investors sold PSIX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 1.92 million shares or 3.92% more from 1.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 472,836 were accumulated by Gagnon Limited Liability Co. Gagnon has invested 1.57% of its portfolio in Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX). Huntington Comml Bank has invested 0% in Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX). Parametric Assoc Limited Company has 10,716 shares. S Squared Technologies Limited Liability reported 690,074 shares stake.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 20,301 shares to 11,562 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 12,471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,040 shares, and cut its stake in Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE).