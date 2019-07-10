As Power Integrations (POWI) Valuation Rose, Granahan Investment Management Lowered Holding; Copper Rock Capital Partners Lowered Its Holding in Verint Systems (VRNT) as Shares Rose

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Power Integrations (POWI) by 51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 91,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 87,853 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, down from 179,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Power Integrations for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $79.26. About 42,159 shares traded. Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has risen 0.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.68% the S&P500. Some Historical POWI News: 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – 2018 GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $41.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q Rev $103.1M; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS SEES 2Q REV. $106M TO $112M, EST. $110.0M; 10/05/2018 – Dir Bickell Gifts 350 Of Power Integrations Inc; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 52 PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – Dir Bickell Gifts 300 Of Power Integrations Inc; 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q EPS 46c; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 34,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 546,253 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.17M, down from 580,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $54.71. About 87,293 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 44.90% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 24/04/2018 – Verint Launches New Comprehensive Compliance Capabilities Powered by Automation; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC SEES FY19 TOTAL REV OF $1.230 BLN WITH A RANGE OF +/- 2% AND DILUTED EPS OF $3.09 AT MIDPOINT; 10/05/2018 – Countdown to Next Week’s Verint Engage Conference in Dallas; 10/04/2018 – Verint Workforce Management Receives Perfect Customer Satisfaction Scores in Multiple Categories of New Market Report; 10/05/2018 – Countdown to Next Week’s Verint Engage Conference in Dallas; 15/03/2018 – Verint Launches New Intelligent Customer Self-Service Capabilities; 16/05/2018 – Verint Industry-Leading Workforce Engagement Solutions Guide Employee Actions in the Delivery of Smarter, Faster Customer Service; 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards; 30/05/2018 – Verint Only Company Recognized by Gartner in Both 2018 Magic Quadrants for the CRM Customer Engagement Center and Workforce; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.05

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $64,182 activity.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 25,734 shares to 117,922 shares, valued at $22.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 16,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,867 shares, and has risen its stake in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Analysts await Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. VRNT’s profit will be $38.14 million for 23.58 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Verint Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Assoc has 20,391 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma has invested 0.03% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Moreover, Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 9,567 shares. Omers Administration owns 15,600 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corp has 14,391 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 75,640 shares. Regions, Alabama-based fund reported 8,888 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 53,220 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Zacks Investment has 0.2% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 154,107 shares. Prelude Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 198 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 4,792 shares. Caxton Assocs LP reported 5,278 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Fisher Asset Ltd has 0.12% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Moreover, Deutsche Bank Ag has 0.02% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Hillsdale Inv Management stated it has 47,500 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 8 investors sold POWI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 25.60 million shares or 4.15% less from 26.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Tci Wealth Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Glenmede Na holds 2,154 shares. Indiana-based Old Fincl Bank In has invested 0.03% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Regions Financial Corp has 2,266 shares. Shelton Mgmt, California-based fund reported 208 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 12,091 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4,437 are held by Citadel Ltd Liability. Etrade Capital Llc invested in 0.01% or 3,165 shares. Pinebridge LP owns 17,954 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 0.01% invested in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). 11,728 were reported by Voya Investment Limited Liability Corp. Riverbridge Partners Ltd Llc has 0.52% invested in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Rhumbline Advisers reported 83,874 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 3,739 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 27 sales for $6.01 million activity. Barsan Radu sold 1,584 shares worth $103,496. $572,978 worth of stock was sold by WALKER CLIFFORD on Tuesday, February 12. $224,855 worth of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) was sold by Sutherland Ben on Tuesday, February 12. BALAKRISHNAN BALU sold 24,023 shares worth $1.70M. 1,481 Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) shares with value of $97,128 were sold by Bailey Doug. Matthews David MH had sold 3,170 shares worth $223,590.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stamps.Com (NASDAQ:STMP) by 9,265 shares to 45,381 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc by 16,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 309,488 shares, and has risen its stake in Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE:HIVE).

Analysts await Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.34 EPS, down 38.18% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.55 per share. POWI’s profit will be $9.95 million for 58.28 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Power Integrations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.