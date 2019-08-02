As Power Integrations (POWI) Market Value Rose, Blackrock Trimmed Its Position by $1.02 Million; Torchmark (TMK) Stake Boosted by Anchor Capital Advisors Llc

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Torchmark Corp (TMK) by 19.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 52,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 323,734 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.53 million, up from 270,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $87.9. About 310,637 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 3.57% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK SEES FY OPER EPS $5.93 TO $6.07, EST. $6.03; 19/04/2018 – DJ Torchmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMK); 18/04/2018 – Torchmark Sees FY EPS $5.93-EPS $6.07; 11/05/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Declares Dividend; 19/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $83; 06/04/2018 Torchmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q EPS $1.49; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK 1Q OPER EPS $1.47, EST. $1.45; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, RECORDED $877 MLN OF TAX BENEFITS IN NET INCOME AS A RESULT OF RECENT TAX REFORM; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP – QTRLY NET HEALTH SALES INCREASED OVER YEAR-AGO QUARTER BY 11%

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Power Integrations Inc (POWI) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 14,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The institutional investor held 4.20M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $293.70M, down from 4.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Power Integrations Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $88.95. About 185,248 shares traded or 26.92% up from the average. Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has risen 29.91% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.91% the S&P500. Some Historical POWI News: 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – SEES 2018 GAAP GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 51 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS 1Q NET REV. $103.1M, EST. $103.0M; 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q Rev $103.1M; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 19/03/2018 – Power Integrations Names Necip Sayiner to Its Bd of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Dir Bickell Gifts 350 Of Power Integrations Inc; 19/03/2018 – CAFC: IN RE: POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1304 – 2018-03-19; 23/05/2018 – Dir Bickell Gifts 300 Of Power Integrations Inc

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maxlinear Inc (NYSE:MXL) by 101,280 shares to 9.18M shares, valued at $234.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 361,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Adesto Technologies Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 8 investors sold POWI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 25.60 million shares or 4.15% less from 26.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 27,876 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Llc reported 0% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 83,874 shares. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 32,660 shares. Sei Co reported 72,678 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 55,436 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Bank & Trust, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,087 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 68,391 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 8,752 shares. Victory Cap Management Incorporated owns 0% invested in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) for 3,773 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc has 0.05% invested in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) for 19,980 shares. Swiss Bancshares has 53,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Grp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Advisory Services Networks Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Fincl Bank Of America De accumulated 197,096 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Power Integrations Unveils High-Efficiency Flyback Switcher ICs with Integrated 900 V MOSFETs – Business Wire” on October 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) CEO Balu Balakrishnan on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Power Integrations (POWI) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Power Integrations Inc (POWI) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Northland Capital Markets Downgrades Power Integrations (POWI) to Underperform – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 18 sales for $4.53 million activity. Another trade for 3,193 shares valued at $224,855 was sold by Sutherland Ben. $572,978 worth of stock was sold by WALKER CLIFFORD on Tuesday, February 12. The insider NAYYAR SANDEEP sold 5,212 shares worth $365,657. $122,920 worth of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) was sold by George William on Tuesday, February 12. On Monday, February 4 Barsan Radu sold $52,075 worth of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) or 788 shares. BALAKRISHNAN BALU also sold $1.70 million worth of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) shares.

Analysts await Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. POWI’s profit will be $14.87 million for 43.60 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Power Integrations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold TMK shares while 132 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 80.93 million shares or 0.37% less from 81.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tennessee-based Argent Trust Company has invested 0.05% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 314,004 shares stake. Farmers And Merchants Invs Incorporated holds 148 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs Limited invested in 0.04% or 2,480 shares. Montgomery Invest holds 10,000 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Hayek Kallen Inv Mgmt has invested 0.46% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Denali Advisors Ltd Llc invested 0.23% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Colony Gru Limited Liability accumulated 23,656 shares. Williams Jones And Lc owns 3,714 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Birmingham Management Al stated it has 4,800 shares. Magnetar Finance Ltd reported 3,329 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The has 8,017 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Llc invested in 34,400 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Goelzer Invest Mngmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Wells Fargo Mn invested in 246,327 shares.