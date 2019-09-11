As Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Valuation Declined, Kestrel Investment Management Lifted Its Holding; Boeing Company (BA) Shareholder American National Registered Investment Advisor Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.56 Million

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 173.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 122,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29 million, up from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $40.53. About 37,541 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 41.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 4,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,805 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, down from 9,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $373.74. About 898,903 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – Boeing Is Said to Weigh Used 777 Makeovers to Beef Up Cargo Line; 05/03/2018 – Boeing executive rules out reviving 767 passenger jet; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS A320NEO-PLUS WOULD HAVE ENTERED SERVICE IN 2022, TWO YEARS BEFORE POTENTIAL NEW BOEING MID-MARKET JET; 15/03/2018 – India Today: Boeing joins Lockheed, Saab in race to supply fighter jets to Indian Air Force; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 07/05/2018 – LUFTHANSA DELIVERY OF BOEING, AIRBUS AIRCRAFT EXPECTED BY 2022, NO IMPACT EXPECTED ON 2018 INVESTMENT PLANS; 20/04/2018 – Wichita Bus Jrn: Boeing and Embraer reportedly near pact; deal said to exclude business jets and defense; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES SAYS CATALOGUE PRICE FOR 30 AIRPLANES IS ABOUT $3.24 BLN; 08/03/2018 – AstroNova to Install ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer on 75 Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft; 18/05/2018 – BA: Three passengers on the Boeing 737-200 flight survived the accident. #Cuba – ! $BA

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 40.10 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gw Henssler Associate has invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ifrah Fincl Inc holds 0.3% or 2,040 shares. Spectrum Asset Mgmt Inc (Nb Ca) holds 0.18% or 685 shares in its portfolio. State Street stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Oakmont Corporation stated it has 21.47% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Price T Rowe Associate Md has 1.86% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 43,995 shares. Pinnacle Fincl reported 6,820 shares. Moreover, King Luther Capital Mgmt has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lowe Brockenbrough & accumulated 0.76% or 14,341 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation reported 45,295 shares stake. Royal Bancorporation Of Scotland Group Public Limited Com holds 0.96% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 12,485 shares. Markel invested 0.6% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Burt Wealth Advsr owns 219 shares. Cahill Fin Advsr invested in 0.72% or 4,560 shares.

