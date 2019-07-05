As Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Stock Rose, Holder Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Increased Its Holding; Comcast New (CMCSA) Shareholder Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Rose

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 4.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 87,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.74 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.76M, down from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $43.32. About 8.34 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – ENTERED TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT, A 364 DAY BRIDGE LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Rev $22.8B; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COLLABORATION FOCUSED ON SYSTEMS AND SOFTWARE TO DRIVE XFINITY MOBILE AND CHARTER’S SPECTRUM MOBILE SERVICE; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 19/04/2018 – COMCAST LIKELY TO MAKE FORMAL SKY OFFER EARLY MAY: CNBC’S FABER; 03/04/2018 – Comcast Expands Its Gigabit Internet Service Across Florida; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST SPOKESMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 19/03/2018 – COMCAST NAMES ROSE SVP, CONGRESSIONAL & FEDERAL GOVT AFFAIRS; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 3424.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 50,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,340 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, up from 1,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $40.43. About 199,467 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.87% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 14.44 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.32% negative EPS growth.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 225,061 shares to 252,050 shares, valued at $13.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 47,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,664 shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fin invested in 8.77 million shares. Finemark Retail Bank Trust stated it has 178,826 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Tctc Holdings Limited Liability holds 496,235 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 76,488 shares. Ameriprise Finance, Minnesota-based fund reported 37.11 million shares. Anderson Hoagland Com has invested 0.95% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Vermont-based Clean Yield Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 140.66M were reported by Massachusetts Fincl Service Commerce Ma. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.29% or 25.27 million shares. Churchill holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 204,090 shares. Eagle Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 33.05 million shares for 5.01% of their portfolio. Wedge Capital L Lp Nc holds 7,196 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 0.33% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Personal Cap, a California-based fund reported 1.26 million shares. 41,686 were accumulated by Fulton Commercial Bank Na.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $10.24 million activity. Murdock Daniel C. had sold 845 shares worth $30,036.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 1.19% less from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs accumulated 24,773 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Kennedy Cap Management has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.03% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership invested 0.08% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Brookfield Asset Management invested in 0.04% or 229,444 shares. Westwood Hldgs Inc reported 659,012 shares. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Eaton Vance Management invested in 0% or 12,850 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Principal Fincl Inc reported 0.01% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 158,220 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 97,523 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp has 561,230 shares.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems C (NYSE:ADS) by 1,887 shares to 15,086 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 25,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,390 shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinentalexchang (NYSE:ICE).