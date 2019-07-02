As Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Private Ocean Has Trimmed by $1.58 Million Its Stake; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Cut Sanmina (SANM) Stake as Market Value Declined

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sanmina Corporation (SANM) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 25,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 136,976 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 162,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sanmina Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $30.28. About 242,569 shares traded. Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) has risen 2.70% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SANM News: 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q Rev $1.70B-$1.75B; 24/04/2018 – Sanmina reported profit and sales that were better than anticipated for their second quarter of fiscal 2018; 14/05/2018 – Nuveen Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Sanmina; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sanmina-SCI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SANM); 05/04/2018 – Sanmina Achieves FDA Registration At Its Facilities In Chennai, India; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q Adj EPS 53c-Adj EPS 61c; 05/04/2018 – SANMINA – RECEIVED FDA REGISTRATION AT MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN CHENNAI, ENABLING CO TO MANUFACTURE FINISHED MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS, DEVICES IN INDIA; 05/04/2018 – SANMINA ACHIEVES FDA REGISTRATION AT FACILITIES IN CHENNAI, IND; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina 2Q EPS 33c; 08/03/2018 – Sanmina Shareholders Vote in Favor of Board Nominees by Wide Margi

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 92.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc analyzed 42,593 shares as the company's stock rose 6.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,587 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136,000, down from 46,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $40.02. About 456,412 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.87% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015

Analysts await PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 73.33% or $0.55 from last year’s $0.75 per share. PCH’s profit will be $13.52M for 50.03 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by PotlatchDeltic Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RSI Alert: PotlatchDeltic Now Oversold – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Lumber Stocks to Consider Buying in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on December 15, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 19% – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Companhia Paranaense de Energia â€“ COPEL (ELP) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Entravision Communications C (NYSE:EVC) by 431,520 shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $4.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quantenna Communications Inc by 112,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 315,232 shares, and has risen its stake in Adient Plc.

Analysts await Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 21.82% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SANM’s profit will be $46.22 million for 11.30 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Sanmina Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.24% negative EPS growth.

