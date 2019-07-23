As Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Stock Price Rose, Private Ocean Has Decreased Holding; Adelante Capital Management Has Cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) by 32.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 345,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 717,735 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.29 million, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $27.18. About 841,954 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 17.53% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.96% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 28/03/2018 – Pebblebrook Has Proposed a Share-for-Share Merger With LaSalle Hotel Properties; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL RELEASES LETTER TO BOARD OF LASALLE HOTEL; 28/03/2018 – Pebblebrook offers to buy LaSalle Hotel Properties for over $3 bln; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: Certain Automated Web Search Processes Discovered and Disseminated the Document; 17/04/2018 – Sharenet: -Pebblebrook boosts offer for U.S. hotels owner LaSalle; 16/04/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES LHO.N EXPLORING A SALE BY TALKING TO OTHER COMPANIES AND INVESTMENT FIRMS, HAS YET TO AGREE TERMS FOR PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST PEB.N TO PARTICIPATE IN SALE PROCESS; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces lnadvertent Disclosure of Draft Document; 28/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-Pebblebrook ready to discuss buyout offer pricing for LaSalle Hotel; 26/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $2.56 TO $2.69; 16/04/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties to Review Revised Unsolicited Proposal from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 92.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 42,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,587 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136,000, down from 46,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 220,674 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.87% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY

Analysts await Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PEB’s profit will be $108.44 million for 8.19 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.43% EPS growth.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $2.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coresite Realty Corp. (NYSE:COR) by 48,155 shares to 224,925 shares, valued at $24.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 67,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 444,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.10, from 2.93 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold PEB shares while 94 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 145.65 million shares or 5.87% more from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management invested in 0.26% or 670,214 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Co reported 305 shares. Moreover, First Tru Advisors Lp has 0% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0.01% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) or 163,856 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp reported 1.74 million shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc owns 0% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 502,391 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 536,146 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 81,268 shares. Regions Finance owns 10,915 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com has 84,247 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Ellington Ltd Liability Com reported 14,100 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 522,300 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia has invested 0.2% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Analysts await PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 73.33% or $0.55 from last year’s $0.75 per share. PCH’s profit will be $13.52M for 47.50 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by PotlatchDeltic Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 1.19% less from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Nwq Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.4% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 485,759 shares. Intrepid Capital Mngmt holds 166,937 shares or 3.04% of its portfolio. The France-based Axa has invested 0% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Holt Ltd Com Dba Holt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Tortoise Inv Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.01% stake. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 0.07% or 53,859 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.03% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 46,080 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corp De holds 250,358 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 55,616 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.02% or 13,652 shares. 1.46 million are owned by Northern. Citadel Advsrs Ltd accumulated 454,654 shares. Amer Rech & Mngmt Company owns 1,521 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc accumulated 57,119 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) or 65,487 shares.