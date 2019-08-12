As Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Stock Price Declined, Private Ocean Has Lowered Holding; As Ensco Rowan Plc (EMR) Shares Declined, Willis Investment Counsel Has Raised by $4.04 Million Its Position

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Ensco Rowan Plc (EMR) by 3506.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 1.35 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 1.38 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44M, up from 38,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Ensco Rowan Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $59.48. About 2.95M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 02/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Access Event Set By Stuart Frankel for May. 10; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Had 2017 Sales of $470M; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.05-$3.15; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Ex-Amb. Emerson Says Europe Not Surprised by Tillerson (Video); 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES IN MAY 2023, REPLACES A SIMILAR $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED APRIL 30, 2014; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.10-EPS $3.20; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES EMR CFR TO B3 FROM B2

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 92.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 42,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 3,587 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136,000, down from 46,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $36.89. About 264,113 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q Rev $199.9M; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tennessee-based Proffitt And Goodson has invested 0.22% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Alexandria Cap Limited Liability reported 0.05% stake. Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 154 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Iowa State Bank holds 2.05% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 65,154 shares. Trustco Commercial Bank Corporation N Y has 4,342 shares. Howland Cap Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 14,256 shares. 218,628 are held by Victory Capital Inc. Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 707,300 shares. Schulhoff & Incorporated has 1.05% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 28,679 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 0.39% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Garrison Bradford Associates Incorporated has 3,400 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Ltd Com reported 1.10 million shares. Peninsula Asset Mgmt has invested 1.56% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Private Wealth Advisors reported 5,351 shares.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 100 (NYSE:IFF) by 45,511 shares to 1,822 shares, valued at $228,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE:PG) by 179,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,900 shares, and cut its stake in Lab Corp Of Amer (NYSE:KR).

