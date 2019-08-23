As Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Stock Declined, Ancora Advisors Upped by $2.32 Million Its Stake; Danaher (DHR) Stake Has Raised by Third Point Llc

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (PCH) by 40.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 62,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The hedge fund held 218,911 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.27M, up from 156,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $36.83. About 113,751 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 19.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 3.71M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489.79M, up from 3.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $136.54. About 805,662 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 09/03/2018 – PE Hub: Danaher claims victory for Summit’s Integrated DNA in $2 bln deal; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTED-OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.62 TO $3.69; 10/04/2018 – Fluke Calibration PM500 Pressure Measurement Modules provide an economical solution for conducting high-accuracy calibrations; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – Tektronix Speeds Debug for 400G PAM4 Designs; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update On First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update on 1Q 2018 Fincl Performance; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises Profit Target for 2018 — Earnings Review

