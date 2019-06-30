As Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Shares Rose, Kestrel Investment Management Upped by $4.53 Million Its Position; As Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Market Value Declined, Holder Pioneer Investment Management Lowered Its Position by $2.68 Million

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 173.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 122,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29M, up from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $38.98. About 532,915 shares traded or 13.09% up from the average. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.87% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q Rev $199.9M; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 16.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 50,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 252,384 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.42 million, down from 302,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $59.82. About 954,414 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 6.20% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 30/05/2018 – HP INC HPQ.N : MAXIM RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 14/05/2018 – Maxim’s Digital Class D Speaker Amplifiers Deliver the Highest Efficiency in a Compact, Cost-Effective Plug-and-Play Solution; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated 3Q Rev $648.6M; 23/05/2018 – Maxim’s Compact Synchronous Buck Converters Provide Industry’s Lowest EMI Performance for Automotive Infotainment and ADAS Appl; 24/04/2018 – BIO-key Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 13/04/2018 – Identiv Group Dinner Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Apr. 16; 22/05/2018 – W. BRETT WILSON BUYS SHRS OF MAXIM POWER; 09/04/2018 – Reed’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 16; 07/03/2018 – Payment Data Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 30/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Jun. 6

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 1.19% less from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Services Automobile Association holds 0.03% or 356,597 shares. 2,135 were accumulated by Sit Investment Assoc. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0% or 135 shares. 471,375 are held by Wells Fargo & Mn. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 65,487 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 180,705 shares. Huntington Financial Bank stated it has 1,565 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 15,356 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life The invested 0.01% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr Inc stated it has 24,773 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon owns 0.01% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 944,539 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.87M shares. American Group stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). M&T Commercial Bank Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH).

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $70.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 19,394 shares to 192,129 shares, valued at $14.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 41,472 shares in the quarter, for a total of 371,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $1.43 million activity. BERGMAN JAMES R also sold $802,297 worth of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) on Wednesday, February 6. $80,828 worth of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) shares were sold by Wright Mary Ann. $272,750 worth of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) was sold by DOLUCA TUNC.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold MXIM shares while 156 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 250.70 million shares or 5.70% less from 265.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,350 were accumulated by Jefferies Group Ltd. Putnam Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 49,363 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 14,400 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.03% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) or 98,984 shares. 36,610 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Limited Liability Company. Earnest Prns Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 128 shares. Quantitative Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 43,700 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Adv reported 4,200 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 41,331 shares. Adage Prns Group Ltd Co invested in 0.03% or 217,700 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability Corporation owns 362 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tdam Usa, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 116,589 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested in 28,957 shares.