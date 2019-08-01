As Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Share Value Declined, Wells Fargo & Company Lifted Position by $4.03 Million; Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Lowered Its Semgroup Corp. (SEMG) Position by $350,000; Share Price Declined

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (PCH) by 30.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 108,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 471,375 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.81 million, up from 362,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $37.27. About 39,472 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp. (SEMG) by 17.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 145,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Semgroup Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $982.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $12.35. About 125,782 shares traded. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 4.1% Position in SemGroup; 15/03/2018 – SemGroup Corporation Does Not Expect Any Impact from FERC Revised Policy Statement; 24/05/2018 – SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce Open Season on Existing Capacity of NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu; 10/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP SEMG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 15/03/2018 – SEMGROUP DOESN’T EXPECT ANY IMPACT FROM FERC REVISED POLICY; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP AFFIRMS INITIAL GUIDANCE PROVIDED EARLIER THIS YEAR; 22/04/2018 – DJ SemGroup Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEMG); 23/05/2018 – SemGroup Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Semgroup: Project Is Estimated to Cost Between $60M and $66M; 17/05/2018 – SemGroup Presenting at Conference May 24

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 1.19% less from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 471,375 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 211 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated. 139,015 are held by Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Company. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited reported 114,445 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 18,200 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. New York-based M&T Bank has invested 0.02% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). 746,501 are owned by Brown Advisory Inc. Us Financial Bank De holds 0% or 15,247 shares in its portfolio. 2,305 are held by Kbc Grp Inc Nv. New York-based Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0.01% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 58,724 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 28,231 shares. Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) or 40,000 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Company owns 27,074 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Llc, a Delaware-based fund reported 8,200 shares.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 24,361 shares to 151,535 shares, valued at $16.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 4,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,465 shares, and cut its stake in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE).

Analysts await SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 266.67% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.12 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by SemGroup Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold SEMG shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 70.97 million shares or 7.04% less from 76.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Mgmt accumulated 741,492 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.01% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Asset Mngmt One Limited reported 37,127 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 88,339 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 1.15 million shares. Voya Inv Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Cohen And Steers invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership reported 0.07% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 285,582 shares. Us Natl Bank De owns 0% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 1,341 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon holds 1.68 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability reported 190,120 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.44% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG).

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $309.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 40,000 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. (Prn) by 1.55 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Aircastle Ltd. (NYSE:AYR).

