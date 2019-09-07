As Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Share Value Declined, Kestrel Investment Management Has Boosted by $4.53 Million Its Stake; Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Lifted Its Position in Autodesk (ADSK) by $2.71 Million as Stock Value Declined

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 173.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 122,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29 million, up from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $39.06. About 150,096 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 13.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 17,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 147,678 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.01 million, up from 130,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $150.35. About 2.09M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55; 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 25/05/2018 – Autodesk forecasts second-quarter profit below estimates; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And stated it has 203,174 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Parkside Bancorp Trust owns 0.01% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 149 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Co holds 18,755 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Lc holds 0.04% or 6,409 shares in its portfolio. 5,278 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Comm. Gabelli Funds Limited owns 0.05% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 52,700 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Pnc Services Group invested in 49,570 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Smithfield Co has 526 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.41% or 84,754 shares in its portfolio. Lateef LP holds 152,180 shares or 4.02% of its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj owns 0.28% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 4,000 shares. Vanguard Gru reported 20.16 million shares stake. Jacobs & Com Ca holds 2,192 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Hospitality Reit Inc by 461,908 shares to 2.25M shares, valued at $36.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 626,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 512,121 shares, and cut its stake in Kforce Inc (NASDAQ:KFRC).

