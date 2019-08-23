As Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Kestrel Investment Management Lifted Its Holding; Q Global Advisors Has Decreased Its M/I Homes (MHO) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 74,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 166,287 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, down from 241,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $36.95. About 178,347 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination; 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 173.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 122,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29 million, up from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.66. About 140,965 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q Rev $199.9M; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 1.19% less from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Llp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 3.64M shares. Sterling Capital Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Ancora Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.34% or 218,911 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct accumulated 53,859 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Company accumulated 362,650 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability reported 3,612 shares. The Switzerland-based Swiss Financial Bank has invested 0% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Foster & Motley owns 68,211 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 58,724 shares. 11,956 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.04% or 158,220 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Fincl Bank has 1,565 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 8,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 105,463 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership holds 14,383 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 106,884 shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership holds 20,270 shares. 9,015 are held by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Tocqueville Asset LP holds 41,652 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 22,318 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 417 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs reported 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Campbell & Inv Adviser Ltd Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 7,962 shares. Charles Schwab Inv, California-based fund reported 295,317 shares. Thb Asset Mngmt stated it has 169,008 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO).

