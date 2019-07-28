As Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Brookfield Asset Management Decreased by $2.70 Million Its Position; Smithbridge Asset Management Cut Metlife Com (MET) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc Com (MET) by 65.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,864 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377,000, down from 25,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 3.87M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 19/03/2018 – ELPRO IN TALKS TO SELL 1.25% STAKE IN PNB METLIFE FOR INR1.25B; 07/03/2018 – MetLife Names Exec VP Debel Head of Retirement & Income Solutions; 03/04/2018 – METLIFE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc; 30/05/2018 – Local Economic Outlook Pushes Small Business Optimism to Record High; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: METLIFE SAYS U.S. CFO DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – BILL O’DONNELL HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) FOR U.S., SUCCEEDING MARLENE DEBEL; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CFO; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Names Bill O’Donnell As U.S. Chief Financial Officer; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Unit Struck $16 Billion in Real Estate Deals Last Year; 30/03/2018 – METLIFE – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER INSURANCE SOLUTIONS TO TRAVELLERS THROUGH TENCENT’S WESURE ONLINE INSURANCE PLATFORM

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (PCH) by 24.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 73,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 229,444 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.67M, down from 302,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $38.46. About 309,476 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.87% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500.

More notable recent PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Potlatch: A Market Neutral Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings on July 29, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Awaits SBA Communications (SBAC) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investing In Property Through PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “BCC vs. PCH: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 73.33% or $0.55 from last year’s $0.75 per share. PCH’s profit will be $13.52M for 48.08 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by PotlatchDeltic Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 1.19% less from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street has 0.01% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 2.11M shares. 7,964 are owned by Johnson Inv Counsel. Bankshares Of America De holds 0% or 250,358 shares in its portfolio. Nwq Management Com Llc stated it has 485,759 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Financial Counselors invested in 6,377 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 685,087 shares. M&R Capital invested in 0.02% or 2,254 shares. Laurion Cap Mgmt LP has invested 0.01% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Brookfield Asset Inc reported 0.04% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Barclays Public Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 7,270 shares. 116,922 are owned by Swiss Comml Bank. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). 166,497 were accumulated by Retirement Of Alabama.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 973,329 shares to 3.42 million shares, valued at $160.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willscot Corp by 35,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 850,956 shares, and has risen its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers And Merchants Investments accumulated 159,136 shares. Tompkins Financial holds 3,770 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Llc Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 240,084 shares. Salzhauer Michael holds 0.31% or 14,611 shares. First Natl Trust Com holds 0.32% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 75,246 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt Inc De accumulated 8,864 shares. Cipher Cap LP has 0.09% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 27,514 shares. Piedmont Advsrs accumulated 0.21% or 119,824 shares. Linscomb & Williams owns 80,180 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Tx reported 153,835 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 721,498 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Mngmt Lc has 94,611 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Duff Phelps Invest holds 0.01% or 10,620 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Trust Com holds 14,156 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, Louisiana-based fund reported 50,500 shares.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27B for 9.46 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc, which manages about $174.53 million and $166.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 7,870 shares to 16,982 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “CBJ Morning Buzz: More Meck County layoffs; Brighthouse Financial taps CFO; Lawmakers debate BB&T-SunTrust merger – Charlotte Business Journal” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Reuters.com and their article: “NYSE to help Israel create secondary tech stock exchange – Reuters” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife Named to FTSE4Good Index – Business Wire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.