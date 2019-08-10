As Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Market Value Declined, Kestrel Investment Management Has Lifted by $4.53 Million Its Position; As Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Share Price Declined, Ronna Sue Cohen Has Increased Holding

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 173.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 122,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29M, up from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $36.89. About 260,504 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q Rev $199.9M

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 12790.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 1.95 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 1.96M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, up from 15,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $140.62. About 162,771 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ends Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 With 9% Increase In Operating Income; 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality; 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System; 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 1.19% less from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prns Management Com has invested 0.01% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Cornerstone Advisors Inc owns 45 shares. Moreover, Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 10,567 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 28,231 shares. Moreover, Fiduciary Counselling has 14.24% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 87,391 shares. Zebra Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.29% or 14,239 shares in its portfolio. Sit Inv reported 2,135 shares. Kestrel Management holds 192,800 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 1,029 shares. Brookfield Asset has 0.04% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Co stated it has 0% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). 48,732 were reported by Arizona State Retirement. 29,915 are owned by Aqr Ltd Llc. Kennedy Mngmt stated it has 0.3% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 644,001 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio.

More notable recent PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Potlatch (PCH) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: RBC Capital Downgrades Potlatch (PCH) to Sector Perform – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Lumber Stocks to Consider Buying in 2019 – Motley Fool” on December 15, 2018. More interesting news about PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “PotlatchDeltic Announces Agreement to Sell El Dorado MDF – GlobeNewswire” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

More notable recent Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Guilford Savings Bank Partners with Jack Henry & Associates to Position for Growth While Keeping Community-focused Edge – PRNewswire” on February 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Jack Henry & Associates Acquires BOLTS Technologies, Inc. – PR Newswire” published on October 08, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Wells Fargo Expects Jack Henry’s Core Operations To Accelerate, Upgrades To Outperform – Benzinga” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Set to Join S&P 500; EQT, Equitrans Midstream (ETRN), MasTec (MTZ) to Join S&P MidCap 400; Superior Energy Services (SPN), United Natural Foods (UNFI) to Join S&P SmallC – StreetInsider.com” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hyland joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hwg Holdings Ltd Partnership accumulated 26 shares. Retirement Planning Group Inc holds 0.17% or 5,163 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 34,079 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World has 4,399 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt has 224 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 11,010 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0.05% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Public Sector Pension Board reported 6,400 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The reported 77,827 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amp Capital Ltd has invested 0.05% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab reported 0% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Company reported 1,705 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Pictet Asset owns 36,881 shares.