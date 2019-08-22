As Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Market Valuation Declined, Heartland Advisors Upped Position; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Picton Mahoney Asset Management Trimmed Holding

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 3,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 125,960 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.35M, down from 129,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $220.37. About 624,848 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (PCH) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 35,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 280,262 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.59 million, up from 245,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.54. About 22,153 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 1.19% less from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Principal Inc has 0.01% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 293,447 shares. Kestrel Investment holds 192,800 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 476,876 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 685,087 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase And. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 454,654 shares. Vanguard Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 9.28 million shares. Moreover, Washington Tru Comml Bank has 0.41% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 67,943 shares. Blackhill Inc holds 8,540 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Sterling Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) or 40,000 shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt owns 229,444 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Paloma Partners Mngmt owns 13,642 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. United Services Automobile Association holds 356,597 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 8,200 shares. Wells Fargo Mn, a California-based fund reported 471,375 shares. Strs Ohio has 17,816 shares.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (NASDAQ:HYGS) by 66,068 shares to 830,199 shares, valued at $6.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Park Electrochemical Corp (NYSE:PKE) by 54,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 691,112 shares, and cut its stake in Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 31,400 shares to 47,400 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 4,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Americold Rlty Tr.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06B for 24.93 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 1.78M shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board owns 193,749 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% stake. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa invested 0.16% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cipher Cap LP reported 13,829 shares. Palisade Cap Management Nj has 38,880 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Kings Point Capital Mngmt invested 0.2% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Congress Asset Management Ma reported 0.13% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Kayne Anderson Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Notis holds 4,950 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Artemis Inv Mgmt Llp holds 285,014 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 20,643 shares. Benjamin F Edwards invested 0.73% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Pictet North America Advsrs Sa has invested 0.07% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

