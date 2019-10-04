As Potlatchdeltic Com (PCH) Shares Declined, Assetmark Has Raised by $1.21 Million Its Position; Alaska Air Group (ALK) Shareholder Causeway Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $12.31 Million

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corporation Com (PCH) by 19.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 31,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 192,409 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.50M, up from 160,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corporation Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $41.19. About 294,341 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 195,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 4.14 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $264.72 million, down from 4.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $62.3. About 976,137 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 03/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group Elects Facebook Executive Susan Li to Board; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR FEB. CAPACITY UP 9%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines plans to pull its planes and pilots out of New York; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Sees 1Q Effective Tax Rate About 26%, Full-Year Rate About 25%; 03/04/2018 – ALASKA AIRLINES FLIGHT ATTENDANTS RATIFY MERGER CONTRACT: AFA; 11/04/2018 – Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of Al and Machine Learning; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group to webcast presentation at the Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 13/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR-ON COMBINED BASIS FOR ALL OPERATIONS, AIR GROUP REPORTS FOR MARCH 6.5 PCT INCREASE IN TRAFFIC ON 7.2 PCT INCREASE IN CAPACITY VS MARCH 2017; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group Still Sees 2018 Capacity Up About 7.5%; 15/05/2018 – Correct: Alaska Air April Traffic Rose 5.8%

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 4,591 shares to 227,340 shares, valued at $31.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 6.36 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 123.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 13.61% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.91 per share. ALK’s profit will be $267.51 million for 7.18 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold ALK shares while 143 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 104.65 million shares or 1.31% less from 106.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Synovus holds 0% or 390 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management has invested 0% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.14% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Majedie Asset Ltd holds 86,681 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Hallmark Cap Mngmt reported 3,912 shares. Cibc Incorporated invested in 16,776 shares or 0% of the stock. Primecap Ca has 6.02 million shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Exane Derivatives, France-based fund reported 12 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 109,013 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Logan accumulated 21,849 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com accumulated 19,184 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jag Capital Management Ltd Com reported 18,633 shares stake. Ameritas Prtn holds 2,341 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 57.96 million shares or 0.48% more from 57.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Systems Of Alabama accumulated 0.03% or 166,067 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 135 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 5,508 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 2,000 shares. M&T Comml Bank Corp invested in 0.02% or 89,398 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 14,934 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Css Ltd Liability Com Il invested 0.02% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). King Luther Cap Management Corporation invested in 19,059 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Fisher Asset Management Llc accumulated 198,736 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 307,474 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Johnson Investment Counsel reported 0.01% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct reported 19,050 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp has 3.62M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $12.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Eafe Value Etf (EFV) by 48,923 shares to 26,356 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dbx Etf Tr Xtrack Usd High by 609,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr U.S. Med Dvc Etf (IHI).