As Potlatchdeltic Com (PCH) Market Value Declined, Holder Assetmark Upped Stake; Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) Stock Declined While Warburg Pincus Cut Its Stake by $184.71 Million

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corporation Com (PCH) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 13,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 160,668 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07 million, up from 147,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corporation Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.68. About 4,054 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q Rev $199.9M; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) by 91.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 30.78M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The hedge fund held 2.79M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.38M, down from 33.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Kosmos Energy Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.41. About 179,557 shares traded. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has declined 21.85% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KOS News: 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD SAYS KOSMOS AND ITS PARTNER WILL RE-SPUD WELL, ANAPAI-1A, TARGETING SAME OBJECTIVES; 14/05/2018 – Ophir Energy Enters Farm-Out With Kosmos Energy; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS: ANAPAI-1 WELL ENCOUNTERED BORE-HOLE STABILITY ISSUES; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 700P FROM 650P; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7.25 FROM $7.20; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS WILL RE-SPUD ANAPAI-1 WELL OFF SURINAME; 21/05/2018 – Kosmos Energy Provides Suriname Activity Update; 17/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.40 FROM $7.25; 24/04/2018 – EU OIL & GAS EXPLORATION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE SECTOR ARE KOSMOS, CAIRN AND NOSTRUM; 07/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 1.19% less from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Hldgs Group Inc reported 0.26% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Legal & General Group Public Ltd Co invested in 0% or 71,167 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 10,400 shares. King Luther Capital Corporation, Texas-based fund reported 19,059 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 55,616 shares. Washington Natl Bank owns 0.41% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 67,943 shares. 26,196 are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 48,732 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 0% or 45 shares. Hartford Financial has invested 0.46% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 1.31 million shares. 59,886 are held by Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd. Los Angeles And Equity Rech holds 0.01% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) or 68,496 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.3% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). 97,523 are held by Thrivent For Lutherans.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $11.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (NYSE:LMT) by 7,107 shares to 2,407 shares, valued at $722,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C) by 11,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,143 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Value Etf (VTV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold KOS shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.81 million shares or 91.81% less from 34.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% stake. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS). Warburg Pincus Limited Liability Co holds 0.61% in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) or 2.79M shares.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $823.55 million activity. Shares for $530.60M were sold by WARBURG PINCUS & CO.. BCP IV GP L.L.C. sold $146.48 million worth of stock.