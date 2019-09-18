As Potbelly (PBPB) Market Value Declined, Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Boosted Position by $578,772; All-Stars Investment LTD Lowered Its Jd Com (JD) Position by $4.50 Million; Stock Price Declined

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Potbelly Corp (PBPB) by 2664.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 144,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 51.96% . The institutional investor held 150,123 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $727,000, up from 5,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Potbelly Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.14M market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.76. About 110,038 shares traded. Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) has declined 65.90% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PBPB News: 08/05/2018 – POTBELLY CORP PBPB.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.34 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY CORP SAYS BOARD EXPANDED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 MEMBERS TO 10 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Potbelly Sees 2018 Adj EPS 37c-Adj EPS 39c; 08/05/2018 – Potbelly Announces $65M Stk Repurchase Program; 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY NAMES PRIVET FUND PARTNER ROSENZWEIG TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – Potbelly 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 21/03/2018 – PRIVET FUND MANAGEMENT LLC-ON MARCH 21, PRIVET FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DELIVERED LETTER TO THE ISSUER’S CHAIRMAN, PETER BASSI, AND POTBELLY CORP’S BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Potbelly; 07/03/2018 Potbelly Corporation to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 21/03/2018 – PRIVET FUND MANAGEMENT LLC-PRIVET FURTHER URGED POTBELLY CORP NOT TO PURSUE ENTRENCHING TACTICS SUCH AS UNILATERALLY ADDING DIRECTORS TO THE BOARD

All-Stars Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 20.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. All-Stars Investment Ltd sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 599,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.16M, down from 749,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. All-Stars Investment Ltd who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $30.82. About 3.02 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com; 22/05/2018 – JD Com Appoints Dingbo Xu to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – TCL SAYS JD.COM TO INVEST 300M YUAN IN ITS UNIT THUNDERBIRD; 24/04/2018 – Johnson Controls announces breakthrough partnership with Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com to serve high-growth automotive battery replacement market; 08/05/2018 – JD Com Sees 2Q Rev CNY120B-CNY124; 09/05/2018 – JD.com and iQlYl Joint Membership Program Attracts a Combined One Million Users in the First Week; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation; 20/03/2018 – GUANGDONG SENSSUN WEIGHING APPARATUS 002870.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM ON BUSINESS COOPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – LESHI 300104.SZ SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT RECEIVES INVESTMENTS FROM INVESTORS SUCH AS COMPANIES RELATED TO JD.COM, SUNING AND TCL; 15/05/2018 – LOGISTICS FIRM ESR CAYMAN SAYS A SUBSIDIARY OF CHINA’S JD.COM TO INVEST $306 MILLION IN ESR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.58 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold PBPB shares while 27 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 13.79 million shares or 15.17% less from 16.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Investment Et Al accumulated 0% or 34,449 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 1.16 million shares. Geode Ltd owns 306,187 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp invested in 0% or 1.43M shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 1.94M shares. Susquehanna Gru Llp accumulated 0% or 39,792 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) for 10,436 shares. Menta Limited Com has invested 0.05% in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB). Vanguard Group reported 1.25 million shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated has 0% invested in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB). The New York-based Millennium Management Ltd Co has invested 0% in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 100,813 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) or 8,425 shares. Northern Trust holds 0% or 270,953 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB).

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $511.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) by 191,000 shares to 799,900 shares, valued at $46.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 51,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $10,824 activity.

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 500.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.02 per share. JD’s profit will be $174.45M for 64.21 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.83% negative EPS growth.