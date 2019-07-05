As Potbelly Corp. (PBPB) Stock Value Declined, Wedge Capital Management L LP Increased by $414,608 Its Holding; Tctc Holdings Decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position by $419,328; Stock Rose

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 4,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,827 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99 million, down from 80,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $113.13. About 5.10M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Potbelly Corp. (PBPB) by 57.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 51,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.59% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 142,582 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, up from 90,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Potbelly Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.92M market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.05. About 105,935 shares traded. Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) has declined 54.50% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PBPB News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Potbelly Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBPB); 21/03/2018 – PRIVET FUND MANAGEMENT LLC-ON MARCH 21, PRIVET FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DELIVERED LETTER TO THE ISSUER’S CHAIRMAN, PETER BASSI, AND POTBELLY CORP’S BOARD; 08/05/2018 – POTBELLY CORP PBPB.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.37 TO $0.39; 07/03/2018 Potbelly Corporation to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY REACHES SETTLEMENT PACT WITH PRIVET FUND MANAGEMENT; 13/04/2018 – Potbelly Appoints Ben Rosenzweig to Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – PRIVET FUND MANAGEMENT LLC-PRIVET FURTHER URGED POTBELLY CORP NOT TO PURSUE ENTRENCHING TACTICS SUCH AS UNILATERALLY ADDING DIRECTORS TO THE BOARD; 08/05/2018 – Potbelly Sees 2018 Adj EPS 37c-Adj EPS 39c; 08/05/2018 – Potbelly 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 08/05/2018 – POTBELLY CORP – SEES FLAT COMPANY-OPERATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH IN 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.62, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold PBPB shares while 32 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 16.25 million shares or 1.21% more from 16.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Prtn Llp has invested 0.01% in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB). Northern Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 272,675 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB). 82,387 are owned by Bancorporation Of New York Mellon. Citigroup has invested 0% in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB). 852,649 are held by 3G Cap Prtnrs L P. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 123,950 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) for 11,302 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 23,067 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB). Bridgeway Mgmt has 109,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Spark Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 249,800 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) for 20,500 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.01% or 24,588 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And Co invested in 295,409 shares.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 6,759 shares to 165,340 shares, valued at $12.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:SPN) by 78,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,886 shares, and cut its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc..

Since June 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $10,824 activity.

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,054 shares to 5,193 shares, valued at $868,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,968 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Ltd Liability Com stated it has 19,251 shares. Montag Caldwell Ltd Liability Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 5,025 shares. Van Strum And Towne holds 3.82% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 49,246 shares. Stillwater Mgmt Lc owns 20,634 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Holderness Invests, a North Carolina-based fund reported 22,531 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel holds 190,515 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Bollard Gp Limited Co holds 0.14% or 36,629 shares in its portfolio. 105,120 are owned by Provise Gru Ltd Liability Co. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.16% stake. The Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). California-based Evanson Asset has invested 0.17% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Company holds 0.01% or 317 shares. Altfest L J & Incorporated holds 3,383 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Duff & Phelps has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Illinois-based Glenview Bancorp Tru Dept has invested 3.44% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 26.68 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.