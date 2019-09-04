As Post Holdings (POST) Valuation Declined, Route One Investment Company LP Has Increased Its Stake by $10.57 Million; Bridges Investment Management Lowered Its Holding in United Technologies Com (UTX) as Stock Declined

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 4,562 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 55,664 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18M, down from 60,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $131.32. About 1.48M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Post Holdings Inc. (POST) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 97,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 5.92 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $647.68M, up from 5.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Post Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $104.24. About 357,232 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 20/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.22B TO $1.25B, EST. $1.24B; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Net View To Y450.00B; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings: Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA Guidance $1.22B-$1.25B; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Pretax Pft Y916.14B Vs Pft Y795.24B; 31/05/2018 – Post Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY EPS View To Y110.37; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q EPS $1.20; 08/03/2018 Post Holdings Announces Repricing of Approximately $2.2 Billion Term Loan; 03/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.33 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “United Technologies Chairman & CEO Gregory Hayes Presents at Morgan Stanley Annual Laguna Conference – StreetInsider.com” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Carrier to Participate in Habitat for Humanity® Carter Work Project for Second Consecutive Year – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “The Dow posted a mighty big drop in a single day. Here’s what usually happens next – CNBC” on August 05, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “How Amazon, Wayfair Are Getting Hit By Trump’s Latest Tariffs – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 13, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

