As Post Holdings (POST) Valuation Declined, Iridian Asset Management Has Raised by $2.14 Million Its Holding; Tuttle Tactical Management Position in Dollar Tree (DLTR) Decreased as Market Valuation Declined

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Post Holdings Inc (POST) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 20,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 1.85 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $192.67M, up from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Post Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $106.08. About 391,798 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 27/03/2018 – Post Holdings: Closure of Clinton Facility, Transfer of Production Capabilities Expected to Be Completed by September 2019; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Continues to Evaluate Options for Business Including IPO, Placement of Private Equity, Sale or Combination; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY EPS Y112.97 Vs Loss Y7.04; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – CAUSE OF FIRE AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT, WHICH STARTED IN DUCT WORK OF AN OVEN, IS BEING INVESTIGATED; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group forecast; 25/05/2018 – POST REPORTS FIRE WITH NO INJURIES AT MICHAEL FOODS PLANT; 20/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Post Holdings Announces Repricing of Approximately $2.2 Billion Term Loan; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY EPS View To Y110.37

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 64.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 24,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 13,934 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50 million, down from 38,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $111.57. About 923,715 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $6.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 754,100 shares to 1.94 million shares, valued at $156.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 12,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,318 shares, and cut its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.02% or 61,732 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 46,834 shares. Moreover, Howe & Rusling Inc has 0.01% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.05% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Gabelli Funds Llc holds 308,000 shares. Point72 Asset Lp reported 169,779 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr accumulated 7,064 shares. Van Den Berg Management I Inc reported 1.4% stake. Moreover, Ww Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 3,404 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 11,755 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 228,635 shares in its portfolio. Pettee Invsts reported 0.49% stake. Route One Inv Limited Partnership holds 19.01% or 5.97 million shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Post Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:POST) 7.5% Return On Capital Employed Good News? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Stocks close little changed as tech shares and Ford weigh on the market – CNBC” published on September 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $400 Million – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “A crazy last 24 hours has put the market inches away from a record: Here’s what happened – CNBC” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday – CNBC” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $254.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3,394 shares to 14,486 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 6,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dollar Tree Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Stocks Likely to Win Big on Earnings This Week – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Analyst Reports: Amazon, Merck, PepsiCo & More – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dollar General (DG) Displays Solid Run, Adds 20% in 3 Months – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Update on Dollar Tree – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lmr Prns Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 7,697 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Smith Salley And invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Arrow Fin owns 12,015 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Virginia-based Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc has invested 0.67% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Invesco Ltd invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Jnba Financial Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Ny State Teachers Retirement has 0.09% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 338,897 shares. Fort Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 1,307 shares. Geode Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 3.50M shares in its portfolio. Catalyst Cap Advisors Ltd Llc holds 12,200 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ruggie Capital Group has 97 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.33% or 205,116 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Llc reported 4,975 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New Jersey-based New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has invested 0.5% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 EPS, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $262.64 million for 25.13 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.