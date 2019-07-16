As Post Holdings (POST) Shares Rose, Shareholder Iridian Asset Management Trimmed by $24.81 Million Its Holding; Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Holds Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Post Holdings Inc (POST) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 227,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.83M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.47 million, down from 2.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Post Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $107.12. About 112,442 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 41.79% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 parent results; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Private Brands Business; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Pretax View To Y890.00B; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Net View To Y450.00B; 27/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION CAPABILITIES AND CLOSURE OF FACILITY IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2019; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – AMENDMENT REDUCES INTEREST RATE ON TERM LOAN BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO EURODOLLAR RATE PLUS 2.00% OR BASE RATE PLUS 1.00%; 31/05/2018 – Post Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.08; 25/05/2018 – Post Reports Fire with No Injuries at Michael Foods Plant Location; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Files Confidential Draft Registration for Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 17,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 258,424 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, up from 240,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.01. About 1.14M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 34.22% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 15/03/2018 Atlanta Bus Chrn: Goodyear picks Atlanta for an ‘operations support’ center (Video); 09/05/2018 – CTB, SHLD, GT and 1 more: Sears is expanding partnerships with Amazon: will now sell and install tires through Sears Autocenters, regardless of brand. – ! $CTB $SHLD $GT $AMZN; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE OF $1.8-$1.9 BLN EXCLUDING TIREHUB TRANSITION; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: TireHub to Provide U.S. Tire Dealers With Passenger, Light Truck Tires; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO SAYS JV WITH BRIDGESTONE TO BE CALLED TIREHUB LLC; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Net $75M; 06/04/2018 – GT: Actually Goodyear chemical plant. – ! $GT; 23/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER – ANNOUNCED A NEW NATURAL RUBBER PROCUREMENT POLICY REFLECTING ITS COMMITMENT TO RESPONSIBLE SOURCING OF RAW MATERIALS; 23/03/2018 – Goodyear Names 35th Highway Hero; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR SEES FY TOTAL SEGMENT OPER INCOME $1.8B TO $1.9B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial Corporation has 47,560 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.09% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 58,496 shares. Geode stated it has 663,156 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 0.07% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Everett Harris & Company Ca reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). 7,324 are held by Signalpoint Asset Management Lc. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 10,347 shares in its portfolio. Harris Associate LP holds 0.25% or 1.26 million shares. Fmr Lc accumulated 3.65 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp invested in 30,674 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pnc Fin Services Grp has 0% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Dupont Cap holds 23,297 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 5,329 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 0.13% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 79,820 shares.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $7.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conduent Inc by 4.05M shares to 10.31M shares, valued at $142.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 216,449 shares in the quarter, for a total of 937,092 shares, and has risen its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $16.25 million activity. $28,157 worth of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) was bought by CALLISON EDWIN H. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $240,374 was made by BROWN JAY W on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 21.70% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.06 per share. POST’s profit will be $94.57M for 20.76 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Post Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.78% EPS growth.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $910.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 24,560 shares to 345,903 shares, valued at $10.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 18,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 298,390 shares, and cut its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY).