As Post Holdings (POST) Shares Declined, Dupont Capital Management Lowered Holding; Accuray (ARAY) Shareholder Algert Global Lowered Holding by $414,975 as Market Value Rose

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Accuray Inc (ARAY) by 53.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 138,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The hedge fund held 119,856 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $464,000, down from 258,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Accuray Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $3.075. About 236,263 shares traded. Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) has risen 10.40% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ARAY News: 04/05/2018 – Accuray Incorporated Reports Inducement Awards Under NASDAQ Listing Rules; 28/03/2018 – Apollo Hospitals In India To Acquire Two Accuray Radixact(R) Systems ARAY; 30/05/2018 – NEW STUDIES SHOW THE ACCURAY TOMOTHERAPY® SYSTEM PROVIDES GREATER PRECISION, EXCELLENT CLINICAL OUTCOMES IN PATIENTS UNDERGOING TOTAL BODY IRRADIATION; 30/04/2018 – Accuray 3Q Loss/Shr 10c; 30/05/2018 – New Studies Show the Accuray TomoTherapy® System Provides Greater Precision, Excellent Clinical Outcomes in Patients Undergoin; 21/04/2018 – DJ Accuray Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARAY); 28/03/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS IN INDIA TO BUY TWO ACCURAY RADIXACT® SYSTEMS; 15/05/2018 – Accuray Unveils New Company Website Reflecting Industry-Leading Patient-First Cancer Treatment Innovation and Care; 30/04/2018 – ACCURAY 3Q REV. $99.8M; 28/03/2018 – ACCURAY INC – SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH APOLLO HOSPITALS GROUP IN CHENNAI AND NEW DELHI, INDIA, FOR ACQUISITION OF TWO RADIXACT SYSTEMS

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Post Holdings Inc (POST) by 66.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 15,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 7,717 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $802,000, down from 23,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Post Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $106.06. About 271,591 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF AMENDMENT TO DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF ITS PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Pri; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Pretax Pft Y916.14B Vs Pft Y795.24B; 27/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – FILING AMENDMENT TO FORM 8-K TO PROVIDE ESTIMATES OF CHARGES, COSTS IT EXPECTS TO INCUR IN CONNECTION WITH CLOSURE OF CEREAL MANUFACTURING FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Net View To Y450.00B; 20/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF IPO AMENDMENT; 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T -REVISES 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING FORECAST TO PROFIT 890.00 BLN YEN FROM PROFIT 780.00 BLN YEN (+14.1%); 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC POST.N – COSTS, HOWEVER, MAY BE INCURRED IN DIFFERENT REPORTING PERIODS THAN ANY INSURANCE RECOVERY; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Weighs Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $400 Million – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday – CNBC” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Post Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:POST) 7.5% Return On Capital Employed Good News? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Stocks close little changed as tech shares and Ford weigh on the market – CNBC” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zendesk: Valuation Looks Attractive After Post-Earnings Drop – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 8.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.08 per share. POST’s profit will be $86.35 million for 22.66 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Post Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.68% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.10 earnings per share, down 42.86% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Accuray Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 400.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Accuray (ARAY) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “60 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Geisinger Medical Center is First in Pennsylvania to Treat Cancer Patients with Accuray Radixact® System – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Sell Accuray (ARAY) Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Reasons Why You Should Buy Accuray (ARAY) Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 01, 2018.

