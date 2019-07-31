As Post Holdings (POST) Market Value Rose, Route One Investment Company LP Raised by $10.57 Million Its Stake; Fedex (FDX) Stake Has Increased by Atlanta Capital Group

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 39.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 1,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,768 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 4,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $173.66. About 607,633 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – SECOND PACKAGE IS FOUND AT FEDEX OFFICE IN SCHERTZ, TEXAS, THAT POLICE BELIEVE IS LOADED WITH AN EXPLOSIVE DEVICE – SAN ANTONIO POLICE CHIEF; 30/04/2018 – John A. Smith Named FedEx Freight President And CEO; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.00 TO $15.40, EST. $13.67; 21/03/2018 – Texas bombing suspect blows himself up as police close in- officials; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 09/03/2018 – Napa Vlley Rgstr: Napa purveyor of heirloom beans drops FedEx due to its NRA ties; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS PACKAGE DETONATED AT SAN ANTONIO SITE; 16/04/2018 – FedEx to Name Successor to Ducker Later; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CFO: 4TH QTR OPERATING PROFIT TO RISE IN ALL SEGMENTS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N – CONFIRMED THAT A PACKAGE DETONATED AT A SAN ANTONIO FEDEX GROUND FACILITY EARLY THIS MORNING

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Post Holdings Inc. (POST) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 97,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.92M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $647.68M, up from 5.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Post Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $109.4. About 216,487 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 41.79% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 28/03/2018 – Post Weighs IPO of Private Brands, Explores Options for Unit; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Pri; 27/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION CAPABILITIES AND CLOSURE OF FACILITY IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2019; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Adj EPS $1.06; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million; 25/05/2018 – POST REPORTS FIRE WITH NO INJURIES AT MICHAEL FOODS PLANT; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 24/04/2018 – Post Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 14 Days; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – UPDATED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES RANGE TO BE BETWEEN $245-$255 MLN

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $16.25 million activity. Shares for $28,157 were bought by CALLISON EDWIN H. STIRITZ WILLIAM P also bought $12.96M worth of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) on Wednesday, February 6.

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “The market is nearing a milestone that could be more important than Dow 27,000, S&P 500 3000 – CNBC” on July 17, 2019, also Techcrunch.com with their article: “Medallia stock up 76% following first day trading on the NYSE – TechCrunch” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BAML positive on Altria in post-earnings look – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eagle Materials down 5% post Q2 results miss – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Automakers Post Mixed June Sales Results; GM Eyes Potential Interest Rate Cut – Benzinga” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 133,802 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 295,354 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management has 379,276 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 45,149 shares or 0.08% of the stock. The Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc Tn reported 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Duquesne Family Office Lc has invested 0.65% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). 294,353 are owned by Principal. Fred Alger owns 415 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 3,026 shares. New York-based Freshford Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 5.52% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Cohen Management stated it has 81,139 shares or 2.14% of all its holdings. Global Endowment Management Limited Partnership reported 11,690 shares. 178,025 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Hennessy Inc has 0.89% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 175,942 shares.

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28,000 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $260.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Co accumulated 19,920 shares or 1.02% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 404,034 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 40,493 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 1,074 shares. C M Bidwell Associate Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 504 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White reported 1.49% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Williams Jones & Associate Limited Liability owns 0.81% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 201,130 shares. Illinois-based Thomas Story And Son has invested 1.5% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Summit Fincl Wealth Advsr Limited Com accumulated 8,399 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.19% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Allstate invested in 19,356 shares. Donaldson Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,660 shares. Tru Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A has invested 0.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Martin & Tn holds 4,976 shares.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $746.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Hancock Etf Trust by 44,759 shares to 190,966 shares, valued at $6.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Lrge Cp Core Alpha (FEX) by 13,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,409 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).