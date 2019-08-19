As Post Hldgs (POST) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Van Den Berg Management I Has Lowered Its Position by $8.81 Million; Synovus Finl (SNV) Stake Held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 46.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 80,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 91,753 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.04M, down from 172,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $97.34. About 144,059 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Net View To Y450.00B; 08/03/2018 Post Holdings Announces Repricing of Approximately $2.2 Billion Term Loan; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million, Effective May 7; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SUBMITS DRAFT REGISTRATION FOR PRIVATE BRANDS IPO; 25/05/2018 – Post Reports Fire with No Injuries at Michael Foods Plant Location; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – CAUSE OF FIRE AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT, WHICH STARTED IN DUCT WORK OF AN OVEN, IS BEING INVESTIGATED; 28/03/2018 – Post Weighs IPO of Private Brands, Explores Options for Unit; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY EPS Y112.97 Vs Loss Y7.04; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest, sources say [21:39 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Said in January It Was Exploring Alternatives for Private-Brands Operations

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 37.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 11,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 42,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, up from 30,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.04. About 362,114 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Weik Management has 0.27% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 5,000 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 26,652 shares. 4,385 were accumulated by Ls Investment Ltd. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs Inc, Florida-based fund reported 7,276 shares. 34,622 were accumulated by Avalon Limited Liability Corporation. The Nevada-based Whittier Of Nevada has invested 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 176,859 shares. Guggenheim Capital holds 0.07% or 80,967 shares in its portfolio. Art Advsr Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 10,347 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Profund Advisors Limited Com reported 6,695 shares. Country Trust National Bank invested in 1.36% or 280,672 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 21,692 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Company has 94,154 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corp invested in 23,297 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $727.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) by 158,025 shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $19.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Leju Holdings +4.9% post Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Twilio: Buy The Post-Earnings Weakness – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Alibaba shares pop after earnings beat thanks to e-commerce, cloud as analysts see a big rally ahead – CNBC” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What Analysts Think About Square’s Post-Earnings Prospects – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 19, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 7,198 shares to 18,200 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 3,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,800 shares, and cut its stake in Ingevity Corp.