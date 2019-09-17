As Post Hldgs (POST) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Hennessy Advisors Boosted Its Position; As Fmc (FMC) Market Valuation Rose, New South Capital Management Has Decreased by $4.62 Million Its Stake

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 10,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 186,542 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.40 million, up from 175,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $107.97. About 136,366 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – UPDATED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES RANGE TO BE BETWEEN $245-$255 MLN; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS PLANS IPO OF PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF AMENDMENT TO DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF ITS PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 460.62 BLN YEN VS LOSS 28.98 YEN, 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 330.00 BLN YEN (-28.4 %); 31/05/2018 – Post Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group forecast; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Said in January It Was Exploring Alternatives for Private-Brands Operations; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS AFFIRMS 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE; 25/05/2018 – Post Holdings: All Employees Evacuated From Klingerstown, Pa., Location

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fmc Corp (FMC) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 56,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.94 million, down from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fmc Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $91.32. About 191,883 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS SELLS SOUND INPATIENT PHYSICIANS HOLDINGS FOR $2.15 BLN; 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.90 TO $6.20, EST. $5.68; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 1Q, 2018 EPS Topping High End of Guidance; 12/03/2018 – VFS Global Acquires Middle Eastern FMC Partner Al Etimad; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.20; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE SAYS RICH FMC LITHIUM VALUE COULD SPUR ASSET SALES; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Gilberto Antoniazzi Financial Chief for New Lithium Materials Company; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N SAYS ANDREW SANDIFER APPOINTED CFO; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORPORATION “ON TRACK” FOR LITHIUM IPO IN OCTOBER 2018 – CEO PIERRE BRONDEAU; 23/05/2018 – CARA THERAPEUTICS INC – CARA WILL SOLELY PROMOTE KORSUVA INJECTION IN ALL NON-FMC CLINICS IN U.S. AND RETAIN ALL PROFITS FROM THOSE SALES

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 45,000 shares to 205,000 shares, valued at $4.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,150 shares, and cut its stake in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN).

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $196,256 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Svcs invested in 5,771 shares. Weik Capital Mngmt invested in 0.25% or 5,000 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs, Florida-based fund reported 7,064 shares. Carnegie Asset Lc reported 0.35% stake. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac stated it has 1.9% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 695 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 90,225 shares. Argent Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 930,226 shares. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 0.8% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) or 222,619 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd owns 0% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 2,567 shares. Next Financial Grp, a Texas-based fund reported 626 shares. Principal has 0.03% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada invested in 0% or 40 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 2.18M shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.04% or 27,032 shares.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IWM) by 89,900 shares to 92,700 shares, valued at $14.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 84,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 934,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK).

Analysts await FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, down 18.37% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.98 per share. FMC’s profit will be $104.35M for 28.54 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by FMC Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.81% negative EPS growth.

