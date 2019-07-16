As Post Hldgs (POST) Stock Value Rose, Freshford Capital Management Has Increased Its Position; Seneca Foods New (SENEA) Share Price Declined While Brandes Investment Partners LP Boosted Position by $420,384

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 51.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 263,197 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.79M, up from 173,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $107.71. About 357,113 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 41.79% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Revenue View To Y12.70T; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Pri; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 parent results; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings: Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA Guidance $1.22B-$1.25B; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS PLANS IPO OF PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS FORECASTS 450.00B YEN FY17 NET INCOME; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF AMENDMENT TO DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF ITS PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest, sources say [21:39 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Pretax View To Y890.00B; 08/03/2018 Post Holdings Announces Repricing of Approximately $2.2 Billion Term Loan

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Seneca Foods Corp New (SENEA) by 63.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 17,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,948 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 27,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Seneca Foods Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $28.72. About 11,102 shares traded. Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEA) has declined 11.74% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical SENEA News: 23/05/2018 – ROVER PIPELINE: NOTICE OF FORCE MAJEURE – SENECA LATERAL; 24/04/2018 – NY Lottery: Take Five Top-Prize Tickets Sold in BROOKLYN, TARRYTOWN, WEST SENECA; 05/03/2018 Seneca celebrates alumni involved in 2018 Oscar winners Coco and Shape of Water; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Seneca Valley School District’s (PA) General Obligation Bonds, Series Of 2018; Affirms Outstanding Go Rating Of Aa2; Assigns Positive Outlook; 21/04/2018 – DJ Seneca Foods Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SENEB); 08/05/2018 – Seneca and IBM team up to offer the first IBM Skills Academy in Ontario; 21/04/2018 – DJ Seneca Foods Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SENEA); 23/05/2018 – Avid Enters Multiyear Agreement with Seneca College to Upgrade Media Creation and Production Teaching Facilities across Eight Campuses; 23/05/2018 – Avid Enters Multiyear Agreement with Seneca College to Upgrade Media Creation and Production Teaching Facilities across Eight C; 02/05/2018 – Seneca Announces Focus on Permanency Has Resulted in No Child Returned to Foster Care; Announces First Forever Families Gala to

Since March 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $108,430 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $82,230 was made by WOLCOTT ARTHUR S on Wednesday, March 13. Woodward Keith Alan bought $13,050 worth of Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEA) on Thursday, June 27.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 396,922 shares to 2.65 million shares, valued at $112.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,374 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,323 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold SENEA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 4.57 million shares or 1.48% less from 4.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement, California-based fund reported 11,717 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 15,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase &, New York-based fund reported 42,293 shares. Brandes Invest Ptnrs LP owns 44,948 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 1.05M shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEA). Marshall Wace Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEA). First Manhattan, New York-based fund reported 320 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 108 shares. Goldman Sachs Group invested in 17,592 shares. Charles Schwab Invest holds 0% or 40,032 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Prns Inc has 0% invested in Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEA) for 594 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability invested 0% in Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEA). 27,681 are owned by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Morgan Stanley owns 26,808 shares.

More notable recent Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Seneca Foods Corporation Acquires the Remaining 50% of Truitt Bros., Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on April 03, 2017, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Form 10-K Seneca Foods Corp For: Mar 31 – StreetInsider.com” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 6/15/2019 – Nasdaq” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEA) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Jun 24, 2019 – Oxford Asset Management Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Index Fund, Goldcorp Inc, Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp, Sells athenahealth Inc, Federal Street Acquisition Corp, Tesaro Inc – GuruFocus.com” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Seneca Foods Reports Sales and Earnings for the Quarter and Year Ended March 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Post Holdings Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Cannabis stocks mixed after landmark hearing on U.S. laws, CannTrust slammed afresh – MarketWatch” published on July 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Reasons Slack Valuation Soared on Its First Day of Trading – The Motley Fool” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Post Holdings Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Food sector on watch after soft earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $16.25 million activity. 2,500 shares valued at $240,374 were sold by BROWN JAY W on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $28,157 were bought by CALLISON EDWIN H.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettee reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Starr Inc holds 1.59% or 36,511 shares in its portfolio. 153,217 were reported by Rothschild Comm Asset Management Us. The New York-based Sg Americas Securities Lc has invested 0.03% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 46,768 shares stake. Swiss Comml Bank reported 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd has 843,500 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Beck Cap Mngmt Ltd Co owns 0.48% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 9,082 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 14,498 shares. 176,859 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd. United Services Automobile Association stated it has 10,214 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Howe Rusling accumulated 0.01% or 446 shares. Anderson Hoagland invested in 12,555 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Bridger Mgmt Lc reported 598,943 shares. North Carolina-based Endowment LP has invested 0.18% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Freshford Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $521.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 17,000 shares to 284,822 shares, valued at $54.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 220,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 648,682 shares, and cut its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM).