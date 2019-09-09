As Post Hldgs (POST) Stock Value Declined, Freshford Capital Management Raised Stake by $9.81 Million; Littelfuse (LFUS) Holding Maintained by Rk Capital Management Llc

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 51.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 263,197 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.79 million, up from 173,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $105.09. About 671,748 shares traded or 13.74% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY EPS Y112.97 Vs Loss Y7.04; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS PLANS IPO OF PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Private Brands Business; 03/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TERM LOAN MATURITY DATE OF MAY 24, 2024; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR PRIVATE BRANDS; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Pretax Pft Y916.14B Vs Pft Y795.24B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Post Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POST); 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million, Effective May 7; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) GUIDANCE RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.56% . The hedge fund held 32,120 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, up from 27,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Littelfuse Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $170.62. About 115,749 shares traded. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 22.54% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LFUS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Littelfuse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LFUS); 10/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 02/05/2018 – LITTELFUSE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.39, EST. $1.81; 30/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q EPS $1.45; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees 2Q Adj Effective Tax Rate 19.5%-20.5%; 14/03/2018 – Littelfuse Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 21; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 21/03/2018 – Littelfuse at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Net $36M

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zendesk: Valuation Looks Attractive After Post-Earnings Drop – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Fabrinet’s stock leads all NYSE losers after downbeat outlook, heads for biggest drop in 5 years – MarketWatch” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Post Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:POST) 7.5% Return On Capital Employed Good News? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Freshford Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $521.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 171,457 shares to 219,433 shares, valued at $17.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 181,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK).

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $196,256 activity.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $11,792 activity.