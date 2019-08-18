As Post Hldgs (POST) Stock Value Declined, Freshford Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $9.81 Million; Independent Bank (IBCP) Stock Price Rose While Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Boosted by $337,722 Its Holding

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 51.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 263,197 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.79M, up from 173,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $97.53. About 410,984 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 03/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group forecast; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR PRIVATE BRANDS; 25/05/2018 – POST REPORTS FIRE WITH NO INJURIES AT MICHAEL FOODS PLANT; 27/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION CAPABILITIES AND CLOSURE OF FACILITY IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2019; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Net View To Y450.00B; 25/05/2018 – Post Holdings: All Employees Evacuated From Klingerstown, Pa., Location; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS REPRICING OF ABOUT $2.2B TERM LOAN; 27/03/2018 – Post Holdings: Closure of Clinton Facility, Transfer of Production Capabilities Expected to Be Completed by September 2019; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) by 19.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 16,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.35% . The institutional investor held 99,285 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 83,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Independent Bank Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.22M market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $20.01. About 63,037 shares traded. Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) has declined 12.87% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.87% the S&P500. Some Historical IBCP News: 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Appointment of Terry Beia to Its Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBCP); 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp: Terry Beia Appointed to Its Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank – Mich Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – MERGER OF CO AND TCSB IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTIVE ON APR. 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corporation Announces Shareholder Approval To Acquire Traverse City State Bank; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK: HOLDER APPROVAL TO BUY TRAVERSE CITY STATE

Freshford Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $521.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 60,100 shares to 228,458 shares, valued at $18.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 237,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,003 shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 46,436 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Assoc accumulated 0.02% or 109,344 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 15,400 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.07% or 80,967 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Corp stated it has 13 shares. 97,579 were accumulated by Castleark Management Limited Liability Corp. 6,004 are owned by Whittier Tru Co. Dupont Capital Management reported 23,297 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Pacific Global Investment Mngmt holds 0.25% or 10,373 shares in its portfolio. 100,606 are held by California Employees Retirement Sys. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Cibc Asset reported 2,451 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Tower Rech Ltd Liability Com (Trc) stated it has 5,681 shares.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 59,999 shares to 345,183 shares, valued at $156.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Two Harbors Investment Corp. by 94,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 735,351 shares, and cut its stake in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 12 investors sold IBCP shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 17.82 million shares or 0.73% more from 17.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Company Ny invested in 0% or 5,795 shares. Sg Americas Limited Co invested in 0% or 4,870 shares. Gyroscope Grp Ltd Llc reported 11,878 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Citigroup Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 5,065 shares. Susquehanna International Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) for 9,410 shares. Stieven Advsr LP owns 232,420 shares. 89 were reported by Pnc Serv Grp. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Lp Nc holds 0.02% or 99,285 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.03% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated reported 1,290 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP).