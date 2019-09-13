As Post Hldgs (POST) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Freshford Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake; Convergence Investment Partners Decreased Its Holding in Oshkosh (OSK) as Stock Price Rose

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 14,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 277,267 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.83 million, up from 263,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $107.05. About 322,463 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – REPORTED A FIRE TOOK PLACE ON EVENING OF MAY 24, 2018 AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT LOCATION IN KLINGERSTOWN, PA; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q EPS $1.20; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Post Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POST); 27/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION CAPABILITIES AND CLOSURE OF FACILITY IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2019; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Private Brands Business; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – POST MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – CAUSE OF FIRE AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT, WHICH STARTED IN DUCT WORK OF AN OVEN, IS BEING INVESTIGATED; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group results; 25/05/2018 – Post Holdings: All Employees Evacuated From Klingerstown, Pa., Location

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 36.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 7,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 13,984 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 million, down from 21,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 293,359 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY EPS $5.10-EPS $5.55; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – RAISES FISCAL 2018 ESTIMATED EPS RANGE; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES OSHKOSH SR UNSECURED RATING TO Ba1; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Oshkosh $300m WNG 10Y; IPT +187.5 Area; 06/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Visits Wisconsin Employers in Oshkosh, Janesville that Have Expressed Concern with President; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Oshkosh Corp.’s Prpsd $300M Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q EPS $1.47; 11/05/2018 – OSHKOSH BOOSTS BOARD SIZE FROM 11 TO 12 MEMBERS; 05/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Host Second Feed the Body, Feed the Soul Musical Experience on April 14

Analysts await Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 6.74% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.78 per share. OSK’s profit will be $129.95M for 10.20 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.72 actual earnings per share reported by Oshkosh Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold OSK shares while 117 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 59.28 million shares or 1.47% less from 60.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited reported 75,601 shares stake. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Psagot Invest House Limited reported 6,945 shares. First Manhattan invested in 50 shares. Huntington Retail Bank holds 0% or 1,511 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.02% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Zacks Inv has 0.02% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 12,320 shares. Bancorp Of America De holds 0.01% or 924,393 shares. Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Texas-based Vaughan Nelson LP has invested 0.19% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). 4,977 were accumulated by Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership. Moreover, Aristotle Cap Mgmt Limited Co has 2.59% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 5.57 million shares. De Burlo accumulated 87,300 shares or 1.42% of the stock. The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.01% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK).

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $413.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 11,675 shares to 14,913 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 10,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $196,256 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Trust Advsrs LP holds 0.04% or 223,553 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 79,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank accumulated 2,006 shares. 441,623 are held by Invesco Ltd. Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.05% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Blackrock invested in 5.90 million shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). 7,355 were reported by Pettee Investors Inc. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd has invested 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Citigroup Incorporated holds 134,997 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Victory reported 222,435 shares. Moreover, Globeflex Lp has 0.05% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 2,321 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 197,739 shares. Sageworth Tru Company reported 500 shares stake. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).