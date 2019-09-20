As Post Hldgs (POST) Stock Price Declined, Freshford Capital Management Raised Holding; Capital Investment Services Of America Has Upped Its Stake in Tyler Technologies (TYL) by $1.49 Million as Market Value Rose

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 6,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 57,864 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.50 million, up from 50,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $259.3. About 208,441 shares traded or 1.29% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 23/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC TYL.N SAYS JOHN S. MARR JR APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies: New Employment Agreements Provide for Automatic One-Year Extension at End of Five-Year Initial Term; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies President H. Lynn Moore Jr. Named Chief Executive Officer; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES – SIGNED EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH FAIRWAY RESOLUTION IN NEW ZEALAND FOR TYLER’S MODRIA ONLINE DISPUTE RESOLUTION SOFTWARE; 09/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 16; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY SOCRATA

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 14,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 277,267 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.83M, up from 263,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $105.26. About 482,465 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – UPDATED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES RANGE TO BE BETWEEN $245-$255 MLN; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 parent results; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – REPORTED A FIRE TOOK PLACE ON EVENING OF MAY 24, 2018 AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT LOCATION IN KLINGERSTOWN, PA; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Continues to Evaluate Options for Business Including IPO, Placement of Private Equity, Sale or Combination; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Dividend to Y57.00 Vs Y50.00; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings: Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA Guidance $1.22B-$1.25B; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Amendment to Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offeri; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Said in January It Was Exploring Alternatives for Private-Brands Operations; 08/03/2018 Post Holdings Announces Repricing of Approximately $2.2 Billion Term Loan; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) GUIDANCE RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 3.63 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 139,817 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Cambridge Advsrs Inc invested in 2,579 shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 228,635 shares. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Huntington Bankshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 2 shares. Yhb Inv Advsrs Inc reported 2,750 shares stake. Iridian Asset Management Lc Ct has invested 2.78% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Nomura Holdings invested 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). 17,635 were accumulated by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Gamco Et Al has 601,907 shares. Raymond James Trust Na has 0.01% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday – CNBC” on August 26, 2019, also Washingtonpost.com with their article: “Arthur Cashin, wise to the ways of Wall Street – The Washington Post” published on September 19, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Stocks close little changed as tech shares and Ford weigh on the market – CNBC” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $400 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: Boring Post-Fed Action – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold TYL shares while 113 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 31.78 million shares or 1.74% less from 32.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Lmr Prns Llp has invested 0.08% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 48,655 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bb&T Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 329,430 shares. Prudential Financial Inc has 0.01% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 29,588 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 5,036 shares. Td Asset Management Incorporated holds 2,109 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.11% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) or 281,103 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Tompkins Fin has 0.01% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Jane Street has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Fifth Third Financial Bank owns 463 shares. Mitchell Cap Management has 9,711 shares. Franklin reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). The Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0.04% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Tyler Technologies, Inc.â€™s Returns On Capital Worth Investigating? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Investigate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) At US$221? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Pembroke Pines, Florida, Replacing 200 Software Applications with Integrated Tyler Technologies’ Solutions – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Glynn County, Georgia, Cuts Citation Processing Time in Half by Connecting Tyler Technologies’ Brazos and Odyssey Solutions – Business Wire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.