As Post Hldgs (POST) Stock Price Declined, Freshford Capital Management Raised by $9.81 Million Its Stake; Oldfield Partners Llp Upped Its Embraer Sa (ERJ) Stake by $54.14 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 51.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 263,197 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.79 million, up from 173,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $96.05. About 626,492 shares traded or 16.06% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 28/03/2018 – Post Weighs IPO of Private Brands, Explores Options for Unit; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 20/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Continues to Evaluate Options for Business Including IPO, Placement of Private Equity, Sale or Combination; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS AFFIRMS 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q EPS $1.20; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Adj EPS $1.06; 02/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $350M; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 916.14 BLN YEN (+15.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 660.00 BLN YEN (-28.0 %); 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 parent results

Oldfield Partners Llp increased its stake in Embraer Sa (ERJ) by 87.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp bought 2.85M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 6.11 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.24 million, up from 3.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Embraer Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.74. About 835,220 shares traded or 38.12% up from the average. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 12/04/2018 – New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 03/05/2018 – American Splits $1.4 Billion Jet Buy Between Bombardier, Embraer; 29/05/2018 – EMBRAER TO SELL 4 MORE LEGACY 650E TO AIR HAMBURG; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT SAID NOT TO SEE BOEING-EMBRAER AS DONE DEAL YET; 04/04/2018 – Norway’s Widerøe Receives World’s First Embraer E190-E2 Jet; 12/04/2018 – BOEING DEAL AIMS TO PRESERVE ENGINEERING CAPACITY AT EMBRAER, WHICH RETAINS DEFENSE AND BUSINESS JET OPS; 08/03/2018 – CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SEEN SEEKING BOARD SETS, MIN. 20% IN BOEING JV: VALOR; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 10/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing

Freshford Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $521.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 171,457 shares to 219,433 shares, valued at $17.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 43,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,296 shares, and cut its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK).

