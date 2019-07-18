As Post Hldgs (POST) Shares Rose, Raymond James & Associates Lowered Its Holding; State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Upped Stake in United States Stl New (X)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,344 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96 million, down from 112,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $107.36. About 303,948 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 41.79% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – UPDATED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES RANGE TO BE BETWEEN $245-$255 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings: Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA Guidance $1.22B-$1.25B; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Private Brands Business; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings Sees FY Cap Expenditures $245M-$255M; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Rev Y12.92T Vs Y13.33T; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million, Effective May 7; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 div forecast; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS PLANS IPO OF PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 460.62 BLN YEN VS LOSS 28.98 YEN, 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 330.00 BLN YEN (-28.4 %); 27/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – FILING AMENDMENT TO FORM 8-K TO PROVIDE ESTIMATES OF CHARGES, COSTS IT EXPECTS TO INCUR IN CONNECTION WITH CLOSURE OF CEREAL MANUFACTURING FACILITY

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 8.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 20,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 250,063 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, up from 229,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.94. About 10.00M shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 58.51% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.94% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 07/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL – ANTICIPATES CALLING BACK ABOUT 500 EMPLOYEES BEGINNING THIS MONTH RELATED TO RESTART OF FACILITIES; 13/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT A PRICE EQUAL TO 100% OF THEIR FACE VALUE; 12/03/2018 – US Steel Sees 1Q Ebitda $250M; 07/03/2018 – United Steelworkers Union Welcomes News of Restart at U.S. Steel Granite City Works; 07/03/2018 – US Steel Anticipates Increased Demand for Steel in U.S. From Pending Action; 02/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL TO PAY PENALTY FOR 2017 TOXIC CHROMIUM SPILL: EPA; 02/04/2018 – U. S. Steel In Pact With State and Federal Govt to Resolve Matters at Midwest Plant; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 13/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL-TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO FUND TENDER OFFER FOR, OR REDEMPTION OF, 8.375% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2021; 26/04/2018 – U.S STEEL REPORTS CHALLENGES WITH YET-TO-BE REVITALIZED ASSETS

Analysts await Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 21.70% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.06 per share. POST’s profit will be $94.56 million for 20.81 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Post Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.78% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $16.25 million activity. 2,500 Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) shares with value of $240,374 were sold by BROWN JAY W. Shares for $28,157 were bought by CALLISON EDWIN H.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Starr Interest stated it has 36,511 shares. World Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Advisory Ser Network Limited Company reported 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 26,652 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd stated it has 15,107 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Management Ltd has 0.02% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Cohen Cap Mngmt holds 2.14% or 81,139 shares. D E Shaw & Co holds 589,743 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). First Manhattan has invested 0% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Gam Holding Ag holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 155,000 shares. Stevens Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 18,456 shares. Chase Counsel owns 46,881 shares or 2.64% of their US portfolio. Seabridge Inv Advsrs Lc reported 10,815 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.08% or 4.80M shares.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $65.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,078 shares to 388,745 shares, valued at $59.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 145,932 shares in the quarter, for a total of 658,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP).

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 3,960 shares to 240,683 shares, valued at $83.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 11,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 499,703 shares, and cut its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L).