As Post Hldgs (POST) Shares Rose, Freshford Capital Management Boosted Its Position by $9.81 Million; Hemenway Trust Company Increased Its Position in Unilever Plc New Adr (UL) by $1.91 Million

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Unilever Plc New Adr (UL) by 15.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 33,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 243,828 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.07M, up from 210,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc New Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $60.95. About 510,006 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 7.71% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q TOTAL COSTS 71.8B RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA MD YEO SAYS IN INTERVIEW IN ACCRA; 29/03/2018 – Buyout financings skirt ECB’s lending rules; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Evolving Structure to Be Based on Three Divisions; 02/05/2018 – Investors Push Back Against Unilever Executive Pay Motion; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS SEES MARKETS GROWING JUST BELOW 3 PCT; 14/03/2018 – Unilever poised to choose Rotterdam over London; 22/03/2018 – Top-10 Unilever investor Columbia Threadneedle hits out over Dutch move; 10/05/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER VOTE ON MAY 10 TO SELL SPREADS BUSINESS TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM KKR -NOTICE TO INVESTORS; 30/05/2018 – Fitch: No Rating Impact from Unilever’s Proposed Bond Terms Change

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 51.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 263,197 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.79M, up from 173,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $112.45. About 403,693 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 41.79% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T -REVISES 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING FORECAST TO PROFIT 890.00 BLN YEN FROM PROFIT 780.00 BLN YEN (+14.1%); 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 parent results; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Pretax Pft Y916.14B Vs Pft Y795.24B; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR PRIVATE BRANDS; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – POST MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – AMENDMENT REDUCES INTEREST RATE ON TERM LOAN BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO EURODOLLAR RATE PLUS 2.00% OR BASE RATE PLUS 1.00%; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Pretax View To Y890.00B; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TERM LOAN MATURITY DATE OF MAY 24, 2024; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Dividend to Y57.00 Vs Y50.00; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Files Confidential Draft Registration for Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama reported 158,559 shares. Seabridge Invest Advsr Limited Company owns 10,815 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Stifel Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 47,560 shares. D E Shaw And reported 0.08% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.06% stake. Sageworth Tru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 500 shares. Moreover, Tower Research Ltd Com (Trc) has 0.04% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 5,681 shares. 35,360 are owned by Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc. Freshford Capital Ltd Liability Co stated it has 263,197 shares. 2,858 were reported by Private Na. Artemis Inv Limited Liability Partnership reported 122,178 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership has 3,099 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 18,158 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 11,715 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac reported 1.96% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Freshford Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $521.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 171,457 shares to 219,433 shares, valued at $17.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 237,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,003 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $16.25 million activity. $12.96M worth of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) was bought by STIRITZ WILLIAM P on Wednesday, February 6. On Monday, February 11 the insider CALLISON EDWIN H bought $28,157.

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Medallia: Compelling Buy Even After 76% IPO Pop – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019, Techcrunch.com published: “Medallia stock up 76% following first day trading on the NYSE – TechCrunch” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Automakers Post Mixed June Sales Results; GM Eyes Potential Interest Rate Cut – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Post Holdings and TreeHouse Foods Provide Update on Proposed Private Label Ready-to-Eat Cereal Transaction – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.