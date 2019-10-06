As Post Hldgs (POST) Shares Declined, New Mountain Vantage Advisers Lifted Position by $661,466; As Perceptron (PRCP) Market Value Declined, Harbert Fund Advisors Lifted Stake by $1.93 Million

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 6,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 222,619 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.15 million, up from 216,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $103.03. About 711,215 shares traded or 15.82% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T -REVISES 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING FORECAST TO PROFIT 890.00 BLN YEN FROM PROFIT 780.00 BLN YEN (+14.1%); 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Private Brands Business; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million, Effective May 7; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – UPDATED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES RANGE TO BE BETWEEN $245-$255 MLN; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 parent results; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Said in January It Was Exploring Alternatives for Private-Brands Operations; 27/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – FILING AMENDMENT TO FORM 8-K TO PROVIDE ESTIMATES OF CHARGES, COSTS IT EXPECTS TO INCUR IN CONNECTION WITH CLOSURE OF CEREAL MANUFACTURING FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group results; 03/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – AMENDMENT REDUCES INTEREST RATE ON TERM LOAN BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO EURODOLLAR RATE PLUS 2.00% OR BASE RATE PLUS 1.00%

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Perceptron Inc (PRCP) by 95.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 482,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.38% . The hedge fund held 987,091 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.39M, up from 504,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Perceptron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.44M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4. About 18,818 shares traded. Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) has declined 61.51% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PRCP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Perceptron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRCP); 07/05/2018 – Perceptron 3Q EPS 11c; 08/03/2018 Perceptron Announces New Robot Guidance Project Wins; 07/05/2018 – PERCEPTRON INC – BACKLOG AT QTR-END INCREASED 5.3% TO $51.2 MLN; 07/05/2018 – PERCEPTRON INC – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF MID-SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 07/05/2018 – Perceptron Reaffirms Mid-Single Digit Rev Growth for FY 2018; 07/05/2018 – Perceptron Sees 4Q Rev $20M-$23M

Since June 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $31,015 activity. The insider Van Valkenburg Richard bought 5,000 shares worth $22,200.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44B and $2.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perspecta Inc by 490,598 shares to 728,514 shares, valued at $17.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 16,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,863 shares, and cut its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT).

