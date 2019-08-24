As Post Hldgs (POST) Share Value Declined, Holder Freshford Capital Management Has Increased Holding; Flippin Bruce & Porter Holds Holding in Coca Cola Co (KO)

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 51.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 263,197 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.79 million, up from 173,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $96.89. About 671,567 shares traded or 19.61% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TERM LOAN MATURITY DATE OF MAY 24, 2024; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group results; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Net $91.5M; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Dividend to Y57.00 Vs Y50.00; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Pretax View To Y890.00B; 03/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Net View To Y450.00B; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – REPORTED A FIRE TOOK PLACE ON EVENING OF MAY 24, 2018 AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT LOCATION IN KLINGERSTOWN, PA; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million; 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T -REVISES 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING FORECAST TO PROFIT 890.00 BLN YEN FROM PROFIT 780.00 BLN YEN (+14.1%)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 8,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 117,577 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51M, up from 109,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 12.27 million shares traded or 0.16% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record; 17/05/2018 – Coca-Cola at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – COMPANY IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 24/04/2018 – Coke warns of pain from UK sugar tax, U.S. freight costs; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COCA-COLA’S AA3/P-1 RATINGS; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 24/04/2018 – KO CEO:EXPECT N. AMERICA PRICE/MIX TO RISE TO LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 20/03/2018 – Fox 35 News: BREAKING: Police are investigating a bomb threat which led to the evacuation of the World of Coca-Cola in downtown

Freshford Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $521.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 237,212 shares to 249,003 shares, valued at $11.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 220,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 648,682 shares, and cut its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0.02% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Delaware-based Dupont Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.06% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Hsbc Public Limited Com accumulated 5,207 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd has 84,193 shares. Comm Financial Bank invested 0.06% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Signaturefd Lc holds 112 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.03% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 5.87 million shares. Iridian Asset Management Limited Co Ct owns 1.83 million shares for 2.55% of their portfolio. Howe And Rusling Inc holds 0.01% or 446 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise has 0% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 46 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Comm Ma has invested 0.02% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Art Advsr Limited Liability holds 10,347 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd has 452,500 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Alliancebernstein Lp, New York-based fund reported 111,302 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 74,249 are owned by Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt. Moreover, Wesbanco Commercial Bank Inc has 0.9% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Armstrong Henry H Assocs owns 239,464 shares or 1.73% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation accumulated 358,948 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Lc holds 31,841 shares. Rodgers Brothers owns 116,955 shares. Howard Mgmt accumulated 321,996 shares. Haverford Fincl Service Inc reported 1.78% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Monroe Retail Bank And Trust Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 9,882 shares. 3.07 million are owned by Lord Abbett And Com Limited Liability Corp. Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt Com owns 19,965 shares. Lee Danner And Bass invested 0.31% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Plante Moran Fincl Limited Liability owns 8,992 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.73% or 191,761 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel invested in 6,386 shares.