As Post Hldgs (POST) Market Value Rose, Carnegie Capital Asset Management Raised Stake; As Zoetis (ZTS) Share Value Rose, Three Peaks Capital Management Cut Stake by $1.08 Million

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 99.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 20,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,175 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, up from 20,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $108.37. About 478,265 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 41.79% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS AFFIRMS 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SUBMITS DRAFT REGISTRATION FOR PRIVATE BRANDS IPO; 08/03/2018 Post Holdings Announces Repricing of Approximately $2.2 Billion Term Loan; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TERM LOAN MATURITY DATE OF MAY 24, 2024; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF AMENDMENT TO DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF ITS PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS PLANS IPO OF PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 25/05/2018 – Post Holdings: All Employees Evacuated From Klingerstown, Pa., Location; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – POST MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF IPO AMENDMENT; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 916.14 BLN YEN (+15.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 660.00 BLN YEN (-28.0 %)

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 29.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 10,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,773 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, down from 36,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $115.34. About 1.03M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Abaxis for $2 Billion as Firms Prowl for Pet Deals; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $120 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO THE COMPANY UNDER OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 05/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $83; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 bln

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00 million and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clearbridge Mlp And Midstrm (CEM) by 35,251 shares to 96,202 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 4,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,952 shares, and cut its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $16.25 million activity. The insider STIRITZ WILLIAM P bought $3.50M. Shares for $28,157 were bought by CALLISON EDWIN H on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 13,500 shares. Sterling Capital Management reported 0.01% stake. Gideon Cap Advisors, New York-based fund reported 2,807 shares. Mirae Asset Global Limited, a Korea-based fund reported 9,226 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0.08% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). D E Shaw & Com reported 589,743 shares stake. Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Liability Com has invested 0.13% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Swiss Natl Bank reported 121,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability has 452,500 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.02% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 32,533 shares. Private Tru Com Na has invested 0.06% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Wells Fargo & Communication Mn has 0.01% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Stifel Fincl accumulated 47,560 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $339.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encompass Health Corp by 13,049 shares to 51,069 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 15,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $392.50M for 35.16 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life Insurance reported 35,994 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation stated it has 72,733 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 204,179 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Lc Pa owns 33,797 shares. Mackenzie Finance invested in 0.63% or 2.60M shares. Jnba Financial Advisors stated it has 27 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 57,553 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership accumulated 724,109 shares. Credit Agricole S A, France-based fund reported 55,960 shares. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs invested in 0% or 95 shares. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) owns 7,107 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 66,503 were reported by Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Lc Oh owns 6,637 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Moors Cabot reported 32,970 shares.