As Post Hldgs (POST) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Swiss National Bank Has Lowered Holding; Bridgewater Associates LP Stake in 3M Co (MMM) Upped by $13.87 Million

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 3,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 117,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.23M, down from 121,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $105.79. About 419,771 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SUBMITS DRAFT REGISTRATION FOR PRIVATE BRANDS IPO; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Private Brands Business; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – REPORTED A FIRE TOOK PLACE ON EVENING OF MAY 24, 2018 AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT LOCATION IN KLINGERSTOWN, PA; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Net $91.5M; 27/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – FILING AMENDMENT TO FORM 8-K TO PROVIDE ESTIMATES OF CHARGES, COSTS IT EXPECTS TO INCUR IN CONNECTION WITH CLOSURE OF CEREAL MANUFACTURING FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS REPRICING OF ABOUT $2.2B TERM LOAN; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q EPS $1.20; 20/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – AMENDMENT REDUCES INTEREST RATE ON TERM LOAN BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO EURODOLLAR RATE PLUS 2.00% OR BASE RATE PLUS 1.00%

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 252.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 80,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 111,951 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.41M, up from 31,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $164. About 2.68M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 30/05/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $92.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 9,400 shares to 94,800 shares, valued at $17.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 186,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 410,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 2,750 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,567 shares. Van Den Berg Mngmt I Inc holds 1.4% or 90,241 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 2,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rothschild And Com Asset Mngmt Us holds 0.17% or 151,153 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 46,314 shares. Freshford Mgmt Limited Liability has 277,267 shares for 4.85% of their portfolio. Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). White Pine Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 7,175 shares. Raymond James invested in 0.02% or 105,907 shares. Highlander Capital Management Lc holds 100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 536,628 were reported by Northern. Panagora Asset Incorporated reported 574,417 shares. Gemmer Asset Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Raymond James Finance Svcs Advisors holds 0% or 7,064 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 8.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.08 per share. POST’s profit will be $85.49M for 22.60 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Post Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Trust Na has 13,752 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 440,000 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. 42,500 are owned by Bollard Gp Lc. Moreover, United Automobile Association has 0.23% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 522,470 shares. Fiduciary Tru holds 104,789 shares. Cincinnati Comm, a Ohio-based fund reported 521,700 shares. Profund Advsr Llc reported 17,400 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability invested 2.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Creative Planning accumulated 118,411 shares or 0.07% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 47,144 shares stake. Blue Bell Private Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% stake. Prudential Financial Incorporated accumulated 0.14% or 536,590 shares. Riggs Asset Managment stated it has 80 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 630,834 were reported by Stifel Financial Corporation. Arvest Bancorp Trust Division has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $12.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 88,320 shares to 201,946 shares, valued at $19.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 67,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,614 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

