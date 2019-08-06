As Post Hldgs (POST) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $435,564; Thermo Fisher Scientific I (TMO) Market Value Rose While San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Cut Stake by $548,730

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 22.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 3,996 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 13,975 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, down from 17,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $98.19. About 175,246 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Private Brands Business; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – REPORTED A FIRE TOOK PLACE ON EVENING OF MAY 24, 2018 AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT LOCATION IN KLINGERSTOWN, PA; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Files Confidential Draft Registration for Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC POST.N – COSTS, HOWEVER, MAY BE INCURRED IN DIFFERENT REPORTING PERIODS THAN ANY INSURANCE RECOVERY; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million, Effective May 7; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 916.14 BLN YEN (+15.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 660.00 BLN YEN (-28.0 %); 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Pretax View To Y890.00B; 25/05/2018 – Post Holdings: All Employees Evacuated From Klingerstown, Pa., Location; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Pretax Pft Y916.14B Vs Pft Y795.24B

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific I (TMO) by 32.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 2,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 4,264 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 6,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $5.46 during the last trading session, reaching $273.92. About 694,767 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, Innovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, lnnovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at SEMICON China 2018; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 03/04/2018 – Rapid Mycoplasma Testing Method Now Accepted by Regulators for QA/QC and Lot Release; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 27/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher and Leica Collaborate to Develop Integrated Cryo-tomography Workflow Solution

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49 million and $254.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 23,897 shares to 57,330 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 10,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 386,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Inv Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Smith Moore And Communication holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 6,280 shares. Permanens Capital LP reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Glenmede Tru Co Na holds 0% or 19 shares. Signature And Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 12,325 shares. 18,456 are owned by Stevens Cap Management Lp. Driehaus Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,310 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Commerce National Bank & Trust holds 42,826 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Van Den Berg Mngmt I owns 91,753 shares or 1.38% of their US portfolio. Stephens Ar accumulated 2,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 655,094 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. White Pine Capital Ltd Co invested in 0.29% or 7,175 shares. Citigroup reported 111,362 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Contravisory Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0.06% or 1,360 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.52 million activity. Shares for $28,157 were bought by CALLISON EDWIN H. The insider STIRITZ WILLIAM P bought $3.50 million.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $231.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLI) by 36,221 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLK).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.16B for 23.78 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.