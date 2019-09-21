As Post Hldgs (POST) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Global Endowment Management LP Has Lowered by $682,240 Its Stake; As Infosys LTD (INFY) Stock Rose, New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Has Boosted by $884,960 Its Position

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 15.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 88,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The hedge fund held 643,638 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.89M, up from 555,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 12.77 million shares traded or 21.94% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – RECOMMENDED SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER EQUITY SHARE; 30/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF WONGDOODY; 13/04/2018 – Infosys to Spend INR87.71 Bln to Pay Dividend Last FY; 15/03/2018 – INFOSYS TO CONSIDER FY18 RESULTS, FINAL DIVIDEND APRIL 12-13; 15/03/2018 – INFOSYS: / MEDIA RELEASE (REVISED); 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS CLARIFIES ON REPORT; 15/03/2018 – INFOSYS SAYS TELEKOM MALAYSIA IMPLEMENTS ASSISTEDGE; 18/04/2018 – INFOSYS – CO HAS NOT RECEIVED ALLEGED ANONYMOUS WHISTLEBLOWER COMPLAINT AND IS UNABLE TO COMMENT ON COMPLAINT OR ALLEGATIONS MADE THEREIN; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- ANTICIPATES COMPLETION OF SALE OF KALLIDUS, SKAVA, PANAYA BY MARCH 2019; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 56.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 6,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 5,130 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $534,000, down from 11,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $105.66. About 683,179 shares traded or 11.62% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Pretax Pft Y916.14B Vs Pft Y795.24B; 08/03/2018 Post Holdings Announces Repricing of Approximately $2.2 Billion Term Loan; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Continues to Evaluate Options for Business Including IPO, Placement of Private Equity, Sale or Combination; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q EPS $1.20; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Net View To Y450.00B; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF AMENDMENT TO DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF ITS PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – REPORTED A FIRE TOOK PLACE ON EVENING OF MAY 24, 2018 AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT LOCATION IN KLINGERSTOWN, PA; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TERM LOAN MATURITY DATE OF MAY 24, 2024; 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS FORECASTS 450.00B YEN FY17 NET INCOME; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings Sees FY Cap Expenditures $245M-$255M

Analysts await Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 8.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.08 per share. POST’s profit will be $85.49M for 22.58 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Post Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.68% negative EPS growth.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $196,256 activity.

