As Post Hldgs (POST) Market Valuation Declined, Hennessy Advisors Cut Its Position; As Sabre (SABR) Market Value Rose, Brookstone Capital Management Increased by $562,548 Its Holding

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 221.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 26,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The institutional investor held 38,874 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $832,000, up from 12,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.56. About 1.30M shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SABRE CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 02/05/2018 – Ketchum Named Creative Agency of the Year at North America SABRE Awards; 29/05/2018 – BC PARTNERS, ANGUS BALL SELLING UP TO 45.5M SHRS IN SABRE; 07/05/2018 – SABRE DACs from ESS Technology to Integrate MQA Rendering, Studio-Quality Sound Made Simple; 23/05/2018 – Sabre declares quarterly dividend; 01/05/2018 – Sabre’s first quarter 2018 earnings release available on its Investor Relations website; 08/03/2018 – Interjet expands reach with full content distribution on the Sabre GDS; 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY SOLVENCY COVERAGE RATIO 160% VS 128%; 10/04/2018 – Sabre makes major innovation announcement to bring industry-first Digital Airline Commercial Platform to market at Sabre Techno

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 14.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 29,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 175,942 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25M, down from 205,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $105.44. About 417,036 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Post Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POST); 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Weighs Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 916.14 BLN YEN (+15.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 660.00 BLN YEN (-28.0 %); 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TERM LOAN MATURITY DATE OF MAY 24, 2024; 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T -REVISES 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING FORECAST TO PROFIT 890.00 BLN YEN FROM PROFIT 780.00 BLN YEN (+14.1%); 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Rev Y12.92T Vs Y13.33T; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC POST.N – COSTS, HOWEVER, MAY BE INCURRED IN DIFFERENT REPORTING PERIODS THAN ANY INSURANCE RECOVERY; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – AMENDMENT REDUCES INTEREST RATE ON TERM LOAN BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO EURODOLLAR RATE PLUS 2.00% OR BASE RATE PLUS 1.00%; 28/03/2018 – Post Weighs IPO of Private Brands, Explores Options for Unit; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Net $91.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 8.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.08 per share. POST’s profit will be $80.79M for 22.53 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Post Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.68% negative EPS growth.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 25,700 shares to 69,900 shares, valued at $7.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 66,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,000 shares, and has risen its stake in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP).

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $196,256 activity.

