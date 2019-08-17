As Post Hldgs (POST) Market Valuation Declined, Freshford Capital Management Increased Stake; As Deere & Co Com (DE) Share Value Rose, Holder Baystate Wealth Management Upped Its Stake

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 51.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 263,197 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.79 million, up from 173,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $97.53. About 490,341 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group forecast; 25/05/2018 – Post Reports Fire with No Injuries at Michael Foods Plant Location; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Net $91.5M; 24/04/2018 – Post Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 14 Days; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY EPS View To Y110.37; 31/05/2018 – Post Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings: Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA Guidance $1.22B-$1.25B; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – AMENDMENT REDUCES INTEREST RATE ON TERM LOAN BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO EURODOLLAR RATE PLUS 2.00% OR BASE RATE PLUS 1.00%; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Dividend to Y57.00 Vs Y50.00; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Said in January It Was Exploring Alternatives for Private-Brands Operations

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1615.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.84% or $5.52 during the last trading session, reaching $149.23. About 3.49 million shares traded or 58.00% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 25/04/2018 – John Deere invests in new test lab at Iowa State University; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES EQUIPMENT OPERATIONS’ PENSION/OPEB CONTRIBUTIONS FOR FISCAL 2018 ABOUT $1,100 MLN, UP FROM ABOUT $140 MLN PREVIOUSLY FORECAST; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN IS GENERATING “STRONG” POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 21/05/2018 – Deere Investors Waiting for Dividend Bump May Finally Get Wish; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS STEEL TARIFFS WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE COMPANY’S FINANCES; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS INVENTORIES AT LEVELS NOT SEEN SINCE 2012; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Rev $10.7B; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co.: Previous Financial Services Net Income View Included $262M Provisional Tax Benefit Estimate, One-Time Deemed Earnings Repatriation Tax; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPECT “STRONG” MARGINS IN AGRICULTURE AND TURF BUSINESS GOING FORWARD

Freshford Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $521.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 181,635 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $48.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,822 shares, and cut its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK).

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Coca-Cola, Biogen, Sherwin-Williams, Travelers & more – CNBC” on July 23, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Alibaba shares pop after earnings beat thanks to e-commerce, cloud as analysts see a big rally ahead – CNBC” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What Analysts Think About Square’s Post-Earnings Prospects – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Preview Of Post Holdings Q3 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation, Georgia-based fund reported 34 shares. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 2,750 shares. The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.02% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Indexiq Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 94,150 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moors And Cabot holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 2,870 shares. Us Fincl Bank De holds 0.05% or 172,574 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Signalpoint Asset Ltd Liability Co has 0.35% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al owns 639,080 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 452,500 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc reported 0.01% stake. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 5,678 shares. Clarkston Lc accumulated 2.05% or 564,405 shares. Mason Street Llc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hutchinson Cap Mgmt Ca accumulated 3,368 shares. 5,700 were reported by Holderness Invs. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 0.02% or 1,800 shares. Jones Fincl Companies Lllp reported 54,297 shares stake. Wellington Shields Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5,010 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors has invested 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Orrstown Financial Service Incorporated reported 100 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Com owns 10,945 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 40,555 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Kanawha Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 20,413 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Parsec Financial Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.07% or 6,515 shares in its portfolio. Howland Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.2% or 15,482 shares. Fire accumulated 20,000 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Ashfield Cap Prns Ltd Llc has invested 0.12% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Thomasville Fincl Bank stated it has 0.05% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).