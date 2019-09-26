As Post Hldgs Com (POST) Shares Declined, Beck Capital Management Raised Stake by $526,948; As Farmer Bros Co (FARM) Market Valuation Declined, Teton Advisors Has Increased Position

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc Com (POST) by 56.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 5,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 14,198 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, up from 9,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $105.79. About 419,771 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 24/04/2018 – Post Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 14 Days; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Amendment to Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offeri; 27/03/2018 – Post Holdings: Closure of Clinton Facility, Transfer of Production Capabilities Expected to Be Completed by September 2019; 25/05/2018 – POST REPORTS FIRE WITH NO INJURIES AT MICHAEL FOODS PLANT; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS PLANS IPO OF PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 916.14 BLN YEN (+15.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 660.00 BLN YEN (-28.0 %); 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 460.62 BLN YEN VS LOSS 28.98 YEN, 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 330.00 BLN YEN (-28.4 %); 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – REPORTED A FIRE TOOK PLACE ON EVENING OF MAY 24, 2018 AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT LOCATION IN KLINGERSTOWN, PA; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group results; 28/03/2018 – Post Weighs IPO of Private Brands, Explores Options for Unit

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Farmer Bros Co (FARM) by 25.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 73,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% . The institutional investor held 366,021 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.99M, up from 292,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Farmer Bros Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $12.72. About 128,411 shares traded or 3.84% up from the average. Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) has declined 42.41% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FARM News: 09/03/2018 Farmer Bros Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Changes Made to Farmer Trusts Related to Resignations of Co-Trustees; 11/05/2018 – United States Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market Report 2018: Key Players are Bunn, Farmer Bros, Jab Holding Company, Nestle & Royal Cup Coffee – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – JEANNE FARMER GROSSMAN REPORTS 9.25 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Farmer Bros. Co. Publishes New Investor Presentation and Fact Sheet on Northlake, Texas Coffee Processing Facility; 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Loss/Shr 24c; 28/03/2018 – Farmer Bros Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Farmer Bros Short-Interest Ratio Rises 116% to 16 Days; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold FARM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.91 million shares or 13.89% more from 8.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quidel Corp Com (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 14,000 shares to 126,000 shares, valued at $7.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aaron’s Inc (NYSE:AAN) by 37,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.46 million activity. On Tuesday, April 16 the insider Levin Easterly Partners LLC bought $42,463. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $13,741 was made by MARCY CHARLES F on Monday, September 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00 million and $189.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4,696 shares to 35,528 shares, valued at $4.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,877 shares, and cut its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc Com (NYSE:NLY).

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $196,256 activity.

