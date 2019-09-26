As Post Hldgs Com (POST) Share Price Declined, Beck Capital Management Upped Its Position by $526,948; Ing Groep Nv Has Decreased Position in Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) as Share Price Declined

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 65.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 3,741 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $486,000, down from 10,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $58.88. About 1.52M shares traded or 50.33% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 23/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Disclosure As Per Regulation 52(4) & 52(5); 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 TOTAL REV 18.7B RUPEES VS 15.9B Y/Y; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC Bank blocks all its cards to buy/trade cryptocurrencies – PTI in Economic Times; 15/03/2018 – FINAL GUIDANCE: HDFC Bank 7Y Masala Bond 8.10% (The Number); 30/04/2018 – HDFC FINAL DIV/SHR 16.50 RUPEES; 06/03/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank, Citi switch corp lending heads; 30/04/2018 – HDFC TO PAY INR16.5/SHR AS FINAL DIVIDEND; 20/03/2018 – ANI: #Watch: Armed robbers loot Rs.18 lakh outside HDFC bank on 20 March on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road. (Source: CCTV)…; 14/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Board Meeting On April 21, 2018; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONALLY PROVIDED INR800M TO CONTINGENCIES A/C

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc Com (POST) by 56.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 5,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 14,198 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, up from 9,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $106.28. About 166,532 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Said in January It Was Exploring Alternatives for Private-Brands Operations; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 div forecast; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Files Confidential Draft Registration for Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business; 31/05/2018 – Post Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS AFFIRMS 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – AMENDMENT REDUCES INTEREST RATE ON TERM LOAN BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO EURODOLLAR RATE PLUS 2.00% OR BASE RATE PLUS 1.00%; 24/04/2018 – Post Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 14 Days; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS PLANS IPO OF PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Pretax View To Y890.00B; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – CAUSE OF FIRE AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT, WHICH STARTED IN DUCT WORK OF AN OVEN, IS BEING INVESTIGATED

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $5.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.37 million shares to 10.81 million shares, valued at $313.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 41,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on October, 18. HDB’s profit will be $1.65B for 14.87 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by HDFC Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

More notable recent HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why HDFC Bank Limited Stock Jumped 9% on Friday – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Stocks in Temasekâ€™s Portfolio – Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Leju Holdings leads financial gainers, Elbit Imaging and World Acceptance among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HDFC Bank: A 5% Drop Would Be Welcome – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HDFC Bank: Know What Drives The Bottom Line – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 03, 2016.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated invested 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 859,400 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 2,567 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP owns 0.05% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 53,762 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.04% or 27,032 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.08% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 79,192 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 13,247 are owned by Art Ltd Liability Com. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 45,273 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 79,800 shares. 6,458 were accumulated by Signalpoint Asset Ltd Liability. Ancora Advisors Llc owns 34,040 shares. The Texas-based King Luther Cap Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.09% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). State Of Wisconsin Board reported 61,732 shares stake.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $196,256 activity.

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00 million and $189.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Ultra Qqq Proshares (QLD) by 18,164 shares to 4,186 shares, valued at $402,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,528 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zendesk: Valuation Looks Attractive After Post-Earnings Drop – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Actuant slips 13% post Q4 results; provides FY20 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Washingtonpost.com published: “Arthur Cashin, wise to the ways of Wall Street – The Washington Post” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks close little changed as tech shares and Ford weigh on the market – CNBC” with publication date: September 10, 2019.