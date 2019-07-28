As Posco (PKX) Shares Declined, Avalon Advisors Has Lifted Holding; Havens Advisors Holds Stake in U S G (USG)

Avalon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Posco (PKX) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc bought 6,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 25,193 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, up from 18,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Posco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $48.68. About 183,932 shares traded or 7.19% up from the average. POSCO (NYSE:PKX) has declined 41.84% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.27% the S&P500. Some Historical PKX News: 23/03/2018 – SEOUL — Posco is striking deals with local companies in Chile, Australia and China to boost production of battery materials for electric vehicles as it diversifies its business amid headwinds in its mainstay steel business such as new U.S. tariffs; 18/04/2018 – POSCO AUST. LISTED AS OWNER OF 6.93% OF JUPITER MINES: NOTICE; 28/05/2018 – GXY:GALAXY TO SELL SDV NORTHERN TENEMENTS TO POSCO FOR US$280M; 17/04/2018 – CEO of S.Korea’s steelmaker POSCO offers to resign; 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi; 28/05/2018 – GALAXY RESOURCES LTD GXY.AX – PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WITH POSCO TO BE AVAILABLE TO PROGRESS DEVELOPMENT OF SAL DE VIDA IN CATAMARCA PROVINCE; 28/05/2018 – Galaxy Resources to Sell Argentina Tenements to Posco for US$280M; 17/05/2018 – Serengeti / POSCO DAEWOO Subsidiary, Kwanika Copper Corp Selects Merit Consultants International to Lead Pre-Feasibility Study; 17/04/2018 – Chief executive of South Korean steelmaker Posco offers to step down; 28/05/2018 – Australia’s Galaxy Resources to sell package of land in Argentina to POSCO for $280 mln

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 140.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 38,600 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 66,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, up from 27,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 02/05/2018 – Buffett-backed USG to open sale talks with Germany’s Knauf; 01/05/2018 – USG agrees to discuss possible sale with Knauf; 26/03/2018 – USG HOLDER BERKSHIRE: KNAUF MADE $42/SHR OFFER FOR USG; 16/04/2018 – Knauf Criticizes USG for Not Providing Current Stocklist Materials, Still Hopes for ‘Constructive Discussion’ About $42/Shr Offer; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Cites Berkshire in Pressing Case for $5.9 Billion USG Bid; 02/04/2018 – COMSTOCK RESOURCES INC – UNIT WOULD SELL TO USG CERTAIN OIL AND GAS LEASES AND ASSOCIATED ASSETS FOR A TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE OF $125 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Gebr. Knauf KG revealed in a securities filing Friday it offered to buy USG for $42 per share on Mar. 15; 17/04/2018 – GEBR. KNAUF KG – URGES USG CORP’S SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE “AGAINST ALL” OF USG CORP’S FOUR NOMINEES TO BOARD AT ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire-Backed USG Rejects Knauf’s $5.9 Billion Takeover Offer; 26/04/2018 – USG REFUTES KNAUF’S MISLEADING STATEMENTS ABOUT THEIR PROPOSAL

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $4.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 305,591 shares to 574,429 shares, valued at $30.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 101,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,302 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bankshares owns 13,890 shares. Pnc Services Group holds 0% or 26,253 shares. Charles Schwab owns 685,407 shares. Westchester Management Ltd Llc has invested 1.81% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Natixis owns 1.60 million shares. Smithfield Trust holds 0.08% or 16,221 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Cap Management has invested 0.07% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Harris Associate LP holds 1.64M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hrt Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 5,737 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 26,745 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Stifel Fin Corporation reported 56,635 shares. Moreover, Kbc Group Inc Nv has 0% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 4,213 shares. Highland Mngmt Lp owns 20,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Synovus Financial Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 3,000 shares.