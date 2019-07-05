As Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Stock Value Rose, Holder Cadian Capital Management LP Decreased Position by $84.58 Million; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Raised Its Position

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 38.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 2.49 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.97 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.93 million, down from 6.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $26.23. About 191,502 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 27.28% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 24/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives $100M Milestone Payment From HealthCare Royalty Partners for FDA Approval of Andexxa; 18/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.3 – 4km SSE of Portola Valley, CA; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CO INTENDS TO APPEAL OPINION AND SEEK A RE-EXAMINATION BY CHMP; 07/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $58; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS GETS & PLANS TO APPEAL NEGATIVE CHMP OP; 12/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANDEXANET ALFA IS CURRENTLY UNDER REVIEW BY U.S. FDA WITH AN ASSIGNED ACTION DATE OF MAY 4, 2018; 12/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXCELLENT OR GOOD HEMOSTASIS ACHIEVED IN 83 PERCENT OF PATIENTS IN ANNEXA-4; 16/04/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Brisa and Celeste Are Must-See Neighborhoods at lrvine’s Portola Springs® Village; 23/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives and Plans to Appeal Negative CHMP Opinion Regarding Marketing Authorization for Betrixaban in; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA Approves Portola Pharmaceuticals’ Andexxa®, First and Only Antidote for the Reversal of Factor Xa Inhibitors

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 273 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,249 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.91M, up from 6,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $953.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1936.9. About 1.20M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher; Amazon, Netflix Rebound — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Retail is struggling but some say the booming beauty industry is ‘Amazon-proof’; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON TO OPEN SECOND DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN AUSTRALIA; 09/05/2018 – INDIA FUTURE GROUP IN STAKE SALE TALKS WITH WALMART, AMAZON: ET; 21/03/2018 – Lucid Software Expands Executive Team to Support Rapid Growth; 02/05/2018 – LEGO TO PARTNER WITH AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE ON DUPLO PRODUCT; 28/03/2018 – Trump wants to ‘go after’ Amazon over taxes, but others in government could settle the issue for him; 18/04/2018 – RBC’s Mahaney Sees 200 Million Amazon Prime Members by 2021 (Video); 14/05/2018 – Jamie Heywood, U.K. director of electronics at Amazon, will join Uber next month as its new regional general manager for Northern and Eastern Europe; 14/03/2018 – Digital Benchmarking Firm L2 Inc Releases its 1st Ever Grocery Ranking Highlighting Amazon, Walmart, and H-E-B as Industry Lead

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,045 shares to 42,113 shares, valued at $49.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 20,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 842,119 shares, and cut its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 257,168 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $130.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 329,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 610,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Analysts await Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-1.05 EPS, up 34.78% or $0.56 from last year’s $-1.61 per share. After $-1.02 actual EPS reported by Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.94% negative EPS growth.