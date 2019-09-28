As Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Stock Price Declined, Elk Creek Partners Boosted Holding; Fleetcor Technologies Com (FLT) Holder Cibc World Markets Has Raised Its Position

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 15,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The institutional investor held 417,589 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.33 million, up from 402,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $26.81. About 770,662 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 23/03/2018 – EMA panel recommends against Portola’s clot prevention drug; 09/05/2018 – PORTOLA 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.28, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.57; 24/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives $100M Milestone Payment From HealthCare Royalty Partners for FDA Approval of Andexxa; 03/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O SAYS STUDY IS SCHEDULED TO BE INITIATED IN 2019 AND BE REPORTED IN 2023; 04/05/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT CONTINUES PTLA.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CO INTENDS TO APPEAL OPINION AND SEEK A RE-EXAMINATION BY CHMP; 12/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANDEXANET ALFA IS CURRENTLY UNDER REVIEW BY U.S. FDA WITH AN ASSIGNED ACTION DATE OF MAY 4, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTLA); 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVES PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ ANDEXXA®; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS GETS & PLANS TO APPEAL NEGATIVE CHMP OP

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc Com (FLT) by 20.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 4,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 25,069 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.04 million, up from 20,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $288. About 448,774 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY FROZE CERTAIN GIFT CARD INFORMATION AND IS WORKING WITH MERCHANT CUSTOMERS TO LIMIT IMPACT OF UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 EPS $7.55-EPS $7.85; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Net $705M-Net $735M; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES UNDER ASC 605 BETWEEN $2,500 MLN AND $2,560 MLN; 16/04/2018 – FleetCor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Motus Partners with FLEETCOR to Simplify Expense Reimbursement for Mobile Workforces; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50; 21/03/2018 – UBER FREIGHT PARTNERS WITH FLEETCOR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.69, from 2.04 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 62.39 million shares or 0.81% more from 61.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild Il stated it has 17,010 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) or 4,162 shares. Next Financial has invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Blackrock owns 0.01% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 5.32M shares. 213,442 are owned by Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Co. Goldman Sachs Inc owns 766,053 shares. Raymond James Financial Advisors Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 33,175 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 18,016 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Company owns 0.23% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 61,021 shares. Amer Century holds 0% or 129,976 shares. Jane Street Group Lc accumulated 12,026 shares or 0% of the stock. Hoertkorn Richard Charles, California-based fund reported 500 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Com reported 871,425 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 57,597 are held by Barclays Plc.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fb Finl Corp by 9,730 shares to 200,200 shares, valued at $7.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 385,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 374,399 shares, and cut its stake in Aquantia Corp.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 94,338 shares to 180,718 shares, valued at $33.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (Put) by 786,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,480 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandywine Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,095 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Echo Street holds 1.71% or 344,311 shares. Guardian LP owns 1,885 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability has 133,724 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has 0.05% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Company owns 3,651 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Comm The invested in 0.02% or 74,840 shares. Sei Invs Comm reported 61,427 shares. Moreover, Thornburg Inc has 0.18% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 67,949 shares. 39 were reported by Earnest Prtn Lc. Ohio-based Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.12% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Great West Life Assurance Can has 62,130 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Boston Prns owns 9,128 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

