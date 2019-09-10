As Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Stock Declined, Atika Capital Management Has Upped by $2.38 Million Its Holding; Kiltearn Partners Llp Lifted Holding in State Str (STT) as Shares Declined

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $27.69. About 1.03M shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 04/05/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT CONTINUES PTLA.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 12/03/2018 – $PTLA ANNEXA-4 interim data out #ACC18; 24/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives $100M Milestone Payment From HealthCare Royalty Partners for FDA Approval of Andexxa; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA Approves Portola Pharmaceuticals’ Andexxa(R), First and Only Antidote for the Reversal of Factor Xa Inhibitors; 23/03/2018 – EMA panel recommends against Portola’s clot prevention drug; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA PLANS TO APPEAL NEGATIVE OPINION ON BETRIXABAN IN E.U; 09/05/2018 – PORTOLA 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.28, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.57; 12/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXCELLENT OR GOOD HEMOSTASIS ACHIEVED IN 83 PERCENT OF PATIENTS IN ANNEXA-4; 24/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Cleared for Commercial Manufacture of Portola’s FDA-Approved Andexxa®; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased its stake in State Str Corp (STT) by 51.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp bought 361,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.73M, up from 698,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in State Str Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.91B market cap company. The stock increased 4.17% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54. About 3.23 million shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 06/03/2018 – STATE STREET – DEVELOPED & BEGUN LICENSING SUITE OF RULES-BASED INVESTMENT STRATEGIES, OR INVESTABLE INDICES, FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS; 29/05/2018 – GlobalCapital Names State Street Global Advisors ‘; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET APPOINTS IAN APPLEYARD AS NEW GLOBAL CONTROLLER AND CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET NAMES IAN APPLEYARD AS NEW GLOBAL CONTROLLER & CHI; 04/05/2018 – FORMER STATE STREET STT.N EXECUTIVE ARRESTED, ACCUSED BY U.S. OF SCHEME TO DEFRAUD INSURANCE COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – State Street Corp expected to post earnings of $1.59 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – Custody bank State Street’s profit rises 36 pct; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET APPLEYARD CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street Corp appoints new country head for China; 01/05/2018 – State Street CEO Discusses Long Term Investing and ETFs (Video)

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16B and $3.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 155,000 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $89.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 13,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,120 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgsinc (ZMH).

Since July 22, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $547,995 activity. On Monday, July 22 the insider de Saint-Aignan Patrick bought $29,425.

