As Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Share Price Rose, Creative Planning Raised Position; Steinberg Global Asset Management Cut Its Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Stake by $3.34 Million; Market Value Rose

Creative Planning increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 1538.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 307,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 327,760 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.37 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.71. About 478,023 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 27.28% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 07/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $58; 23/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives and Plans to Appeal Negative CHMP Opinion Regarding Marketing Authorization for Betrixaban in the European Union; 08/05/2018 – Portola at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 12/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXCELLENT OR GOOD HEMOSTASIS ACHIEVED IN 83 PERCENT OF PATIENTS IN ANNEXA-4; 16/04/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Brisa and Celeste Are Must-See Neighborhoods at Irvine’s Portola Springs® Village; 24/04/2018 – DoJ CA Northern: Portola Valley Resident Sentenced In Bank Fraud Scheme; 09/05/2018 – PORTOLA EARNED AN ADDED $100M MILESTONE ON ANDEXXA FDA APPROVAL; 09/05/2018 – PORTOLA 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.28, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.57; 05/03/2018 Portola Pharmaceuticals to Host Webcast Event and Conference Call at ACC.18 to Discuss Late-Breaking Oral Presentation Highligh; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA GOT NEGATIVE CHMP OPINION ON BETRIXABAN IN E.U

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 89.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 68,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,974 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $396,000, down from 76,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $49.8. About 917,706 shares traded or 1.49% up from the average. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 23.51% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 10/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital CEO Jay Wintrob Speaks at BBG Invest Event: LIVE; 27/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC OAK.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 10/04/2018 – WINTROB: OAKTREE FOCUSED ON INDIA, CHINA NPLS; 09/03/2018 OAKTREE CO-CHAIRMAN HOWARD MARKS SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SENDS LETTER TO RANGER BOARD ON STRATEGIC REVIEW; 08/05/2018 – Oaktree Nominates Two Additional Directors for Upcoming Ranger Shareholder Annual General Meeting; 27/04/2018 – Oaktree Bides Its Time Amid Scarce Targets in Distressed Assets; 10/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE OAKTREE’S PFD ISSUANCE ‘BBB+(EXP)’; 08/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Nominates Two Additional Directors for Upcoming Ranger Shareholder Annual General Meeting; 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE- RANGER’S BOARD MADE NO ATTEMPT TO RESPOND TO VALID FUNDAMENTAL CONCERNS RAISED IN PUBLICLY-RELEASED APRIL 11 LETTER

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 61.89 million shares or 2.87% less from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & Co holds 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) or 13,235 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.04% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Rothschild Inv Corp Il stated it has 17,010 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. C World Gp Holdg A S owns 159,366 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Inc LP reported 1,990 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 115,448 are held by Tekla Capital Mgmt Limited Liability. Blume Cap Mgmt Inc holds 1,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Adage Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp owns 500,000 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 66,959 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brinker Incorporated holds 32,186 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 99,697 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 231 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 93,692 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Ltd stated it has 97,642 shares. United Serv Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA).

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $27.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 30,455 shares to 223,194 shares, valued at $9.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 5,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,835 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $639.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,310 shares to 39,772 shares, valued at $7.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Relx Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 94,160 were reported by Walleye Trading Limited Liability. Goodhaven Capital Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 2.92% or 72,380 shares. 11,608 are held by Oppenheimer And Com. Captrust Finance Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Scharf Investments Lc has 6,758 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 19,403 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt owns 23,704 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Steinberg Glob Asset Mgmt has 97,858 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Financial accumulated 25 shares or 0% of the stock. 10,143 were reported by Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Comm holds 66 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moors Cabot Inc invested in 11,014 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Company reported 28,592 shares stake. Blume Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Com holds 9,200 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 25.49% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.51 per share. OAK’s profit will be $103.92M for 19.45 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.16% negative EPS growth.

